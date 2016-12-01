Annual Caroling Competition in Coral Gables runs through Sunday afternoon

This year’s Caroling Competition in Coral Gables attracted more than 1,500 students from 30 Miami-Dade and Broward, middle and senior high, public, private and parochial schools.
Since 1987, the competition has showcased talented young people from throughout South Florida and has given more than $250,000 in cash prize money to support music programs in our schools.
The Caroling Competition takes place over five nights at 550 Biltmore. Free performances run daily through Sunday afternoon.
Comments