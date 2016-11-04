Veteran South Florida firefighter sworn in as new Coral Gables fire chief

About a month after being selected for the job, Marcos de la Rosa was formally sworn in as Coral Gables’ new fire chief.
De la Rosa officially took the helm of the Coral Gables Fire Rescue department at a ceremony Monday at the University of Miami’s Newman Alumni Center. The veteran firefighter has more than 25 years of experience and has spent the past three years in the Gables.
De la Rosa, who was deputy fire chief from 2014 until it was announced in September that he would become the new chief, said he was humbled to step into the position. He thanked his predecessors, including outgoing fire chief Marc Stolzenberg, and challenged the department to continue providing quality service to residents.
“This commitment goes beyond the emergency. We are dedicated in all aspects to our community,” de la Rosa said.
The new fire chief started his career with Hialeah Fire Rescue in 1989 and moved up the ranks to become that city’s fire chief from 2009 to 2013. He has also served as an adjunct professor at Miami Dade College and the University of Miami, teaching courses in emergency medical services.
“To make a difference in someone’s life is what I expect of each and every one of the Coral Gables firefighters,” De la Rosa said.
