Time flies by and we must make the most out of every day

Boy, oh boy. Time really does seem to fly. For example: It seems I just celebrated Christmas a few days ago, and then it was New Year’s. A few days later, it was a month of Black History and my birthday. And Valentines’s Day. And St. Patrick’s Day. And Easter. And Passover.
I’ve just gone back in time about four months. Yet, it seems those holidays and events only happened last week. Am I the only one who feels that time is passing much too swiftly? Even as I write this column, Mother’s Day is staring us in the face.
I can remember way back in the day, when Christmas seemed to take forever to come. The phrase, “As slow as Christmas,” really meant something back then. That’s when I was a child, and none of my favorite days seemed to come fast enough. Now, they are coming too fast.
A child is born, and before you can blink an eye, he is walking and talking and being potty trained. Then, all too soon, there are school programs and recitals to attend; adolescence and middle school to endure. High school and college graduations, and marriage. Grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.
These are the pictures from my own memory, which now seem like scenes from a silent movie. And I am, sitting in the audience, smiling as the memories float past. Not all the memories make me smile, though. Some bring tears to my eyes — like the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (50 years ago this week), the passing of friends and loved ones, or when I learned of a dear friend struggling with a terminal illness.
As I think of these things, I start to realize all over again, how important each day is and how we must live everyday to its fullest, sharing a smile or a piece of bread; lending a helping hand to make somebody else’s day better; being more patient and kind when driving in traffic, and being more forgiving.
It’s not such a tall order. While we can’t undo being rude or mean spirited to someone, or take back the harsh words we might have said. You can say, “I’m sorry.” I’ve heard that those words are the hardest for some people to say. I guess that’s because nobody wants to admit to being wrong about something.
“I’m sorry” really is a heavy statement. Those two words can save a life; brighten up somebody’s day, give someone hope for the human race. But first you must learn to swallow this thing called false pride. Often that’s the hard part. Seems like the words get stuck in your throat and just won’t come out. But once you have mustered up enough strength to say them, it will be easier the next time. Try it.
I am right, aren’t I?
Sometime I feel like I am preaching to the choir. That’s because deep down within, I believe that the most of us are grateful for the time we have on this earth, and are doing all that we can to make our world a better place for everyone. I believe that most of us are really kind-hearted. I Suppose I stepped up on my soapbox today, after thinking about how fleeting time is, and what I can continue to do, to show my gratitude for the space I occupy. I’m doing what I call my spiritual springtime cleaning — taking stock of what I can do better.
So, thanks for bearing with me and hearing me out. And happy spiritual springtime cleaning to everyone.
Church concerts
Coral Gables Congregational Church of Christ, 3010 De Soto Blvd., will present “Metamorphosis — Reflections on the Human Journey” at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Moye Chapel. The program will feature music from Daniel Catán’s opera “Florencia en el Amazonas”.
The program is a part of the Ruth K. and Shepard Broad Distinguished Lecture Series. In addition to Coral Gables Congregational, the event is being presented by FIU’s Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs and the Florida Grand Opera.
“Metamorphosis” is the first Spanish-language opera commissioned by a major U.S. opera company (Houston Grand Opera in 1996), and it invites the audience to “reflect deeply on the human condition — the joys and sorrows of life.” It features the voices of the Florida Grand Opera Studio artist and the spoken word of Florida International University scholars.
It’s free and open to the public. To RSVP and for more information, call 305-348-7266.
Also, The Alhambra Orchestra will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the church. The orchestra is directed by Dr. Daniel Andai, artistic director/conductor, and will present a program of varied chamber music for winds, strings, and piano. No ticket or reservations are needed. For more information, call 305-6 68-9260.
Music at the monastery
An evening of “Ekphrasis” hosted by the board of directors of the Ancient Spanish Monastery Foundation will be 8 p.m. April 12 at the monastery, 16711 W. Dixie Hwy. in North Miami Beach.
The program offers to be an inspiring, educating and entertaining, through the art form of dance and performed by members of Dance Now!
Following the performance, attendees are invited to a complimentary reception to meet the artists. The program is free and open to the public. for more information call Janie Greenleaf at 305-610-3840.
“Reset Workshop”
If modern life is taking a toll, perhaps you will want to attend the “Reset Workshop — Ayurveda, Nutrition and Meditation” 7 p.m. April 12 at the city of West Miami Community Center, 901 SW 62nd Ave.
The program will feature Doctor Waldo, M.D.; Erik Bustillo, a registered dietitian; and Nicole Abay, an exercise physiologist and expert in micronutrition. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite: ayurveda-workshop.eventbrite.com.
“Repair the World”
Temple Beth Or, 11715 SW 87th Ave., will present “Repair the World — An Interfaith Look at Climate Change” 8:45 a.m. Sundayat the synagogue.
The program will take a look at climate change by looking at the science, seriousness and solutions of the problem from a faith-based point of view.
Rabbi Robyn Fisher will host the free program, which is open to the public for anyone age 10 and over. The event includes breakfast.
To register, call 305-235-1419.
