Steve Harvey learned a valuable lesson from his third-grade teacher humiliating him

For the fourth year, I recently attended the Disney Dreamers Academy at Disney World, hosted by television personality Steve Harvey and Essence Magazine. It was exhilarating.
Among the Dreamers at this year’s Academy were 10 teens from Florida, including Luis Lageyre Rivas from Weston.
A 10th-grade student at Cypress Bay High School, Luis wants to attend Cambridge University to study management, law, media and entertainment.
“Then,” he said, “I want to come home and become a member of the Disney board of directors and later become the head of the company as CEO.”
Luis, 16, is from El Salvador. At his school, he is president and founder of a youth group called Dream Builders, helping underprivileged students from Florida strive for their dreams. He said he made up his mind about his dream about a year ago, while visiting Disney World and meeting Donald Brannon, the general manager of Fantasyland.
“I was inspired by my first trip to the Magic Kingdom and I reached out to Mr. Brannon. I knew this is what I wanted to do. So as soon as the application was open to apply for the Academy, I applied,’’ he said.
The other nine Dreamers from Florida are: Malachi Hobbs, Cocoa; Lebarron Johnson, Jacksonville; Andy Rajkumar, Ocoee; Eamilia Barrington, Orlando; Q Markis Brooks, Port St. Lucie; Jackson Stewart, Port St. Lucie; Madison Smith, Riverview; Giulietta Schutte, St. Petersburg, and Sally Campbell, Zephyrhills.
The Disney Dreamers Academy is a four-day program for teens ages 13-18.
The program, in its 11th year, launched a new “Be100” campaign, geared to inspire the next generation of teens.
The students heard from education expert Dr. Steve Perry; comedian/TV personality Steve Harvey; Michele Ebanks, president of Essence Magazine (Ebanks is the daughter of the late Tom Washington, a Miami-Dade community leader) twins Brandi Harvey and Karlli Harvey; Sunny Hoston of ”The View,” and gospel great Yolanda Adams, among others.
“… You can rewrite your brain. You can become whatever you say you can become. The more you say something, the truer it becomes…” Harvey said.
He told the story of his third-grade teacher who singled him out to humiliate him because he said he wanted to be on television one day. “I stuttered so bad that I could hardly talk. The teacher knew that. Yet she called me out and embarrassed me in front of the whole class.”
“Now,” he said, “every Christmas, I send her a flat-screen television, so she can watch me on television.”
For more information on the Disney Dreamers Academy, visit: DisneyDreamersAcademy.com.
Miami Beach Community Church
Congratulations to Pastor Cynthia Lee and Miami Beach Community Church on the church’s 97th anniversary.
The pastor and congregation will celebrate with a “Soulful Sunday” luncheon following worship services at noon Sunday in the church’s Garden and Hice Hall, located at 1620 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach.
According to the church’s news letter, the menu will include “... the best authentic soul food” with fried chicken, barbecue ribs, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, potato salad, rice and peas, cornbread and peach cobbler.
The cost is $12 per person for adults and $7 for children under 7. To RSVP, call 305-538-4511 or email contactus@miamibeachcommunitychurch.com
Miami Baha’i Center
The community is invited to a discussion on “Practical and Spiritual Health,” led by Andrew Moo, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday as a part of the monthly community fireside series at the Miami Baha’i Center, in Suite # 209, 9300 S. Dixie Hwy.
Moo, an instructor at Miami Dade College said, “The purpose of religion is to bring us closer to God and to make us happy and healthy beings...” The event is open to everyone.
In addition, the center will host a community devotional at 10:30 a.m. March 25.
Call 305-915-7247, or visit MiamiBahai.org. There is never admission charge or solicitation of funds at the events and services.
Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church
Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church at 698 NW 47th Terrace, will host its 12th annual Women’s Conference March 22-24. The theme is “Queendom Authority.”
The program will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 22, and include the Rev. Dr. Cheryl Powell of Kingdom Builders Worship Center from Pompano Beach.
At 7 p.m. March 23, there will be an “All White Queen’s Sharing and Social Event” with live entertainment at the Fantasy Theatre Factory at the Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6101 NW Seventh Ave. in Liberty City. At 8 a.m. March 24, the program “Queen Talk” will be at the Fantasy Theatre Factory at the Sandrell Rivers Theater.
For information, contact Jessica Garrett Modkins at 305-744-5758 or 305-970-1518.
