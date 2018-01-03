Miami Cancer Institute raises $12,000 at ‘Last Jedi’ benefit screening

Raising funds for Miami Cancer Institute at a private premiere screening of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” are, from left, Brandi Syatauw Heddings, Baptist Health South Florida director of development; Brad Barreto, Coral Gables Title + Escrow chief financial officer; Richard Barbara, Coral Gables Title + Escrow chief operations officer; Jamie Thomas, Baptist Health South Florida assistant vice president; and Annie Martinez-Lopez, Baptist Health South Florida assistant vice president. Photo provided to the Miami Herald