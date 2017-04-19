Plaza Construction donates $180,000 to Voices For Children Foundation

Voices For Children Foundation helps the Florida Guardian ad Litem Program recruit, train and support the caring volunteers who serve as the “voice,” often in court, for our community’s abused, abandoned and neglected children.
Financial support from the foundation also provides for the children’s medical, educational and social needs.
Brad Meltzer of Plaza Construction recently presented a check for $180,000 to Voices For Children Foundation at his company’s 11th annual Golf Invitational at La Gorce Country Club. More than 130 supporters including 104 golfers raised funds for the good cause.
Meltzer, president of Plaza Construction’s Southeast Region, a foundation board member and tournament host, presented the check to Voices For Children Foundation’s President and CEO Nelson Hincapie and Foundation’s Board Chairman Jay Shapiro.
“On behalf of Plaza Construction and our many sponsors and supporters, we are proud to continue our support for Voices For Children Foundation,” Meltzer said in a release. “Based on the foundation’s outstanding work, we are confident that these funds will help reshape children’s lives throughout Miami-Dade.”
In January, Meltzer and his wife, Suzanne, chaired and hosted the Voices For Children Foundation’s 21st annual “Be A Voice, Be A Light Gala” presented by jeweler Harry Winston, Inc. The event raised more than $700,000 for children in Miami-Dade County.
“Plaza Construction has been instrumental in our efforts to break the cycles of abuse and neglect,” said Hincapie in a release. “Plaza helps us build new futures for young people who unfortunately end up in foster care. We couldn’t be prouder of what we can do together.”
“Claws for Kids” Brunch at Joe’s
On May 7, guests can enjoy the signature Joe’s Stone Crab menu while helping support a good community cause. The 6th annual Claws for Kids fundraising brunch will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade and its many positive programs.
The event will kick off with a reception at 11:30 a.m., followed by brunch at 12:30 p.m. at Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach, 11 Washington Ave. Guests will dine on stone crabs, coleslaw, hash brown potatoes, creamed spinach and Key Lime pie. For those who don’t eat stone crabs, other main course options will be available.
Judy Kramer, a retired Miami-Dade County Public Schools executive, is chairing for the fourth time. Also on the committee are Special Events Chair Olga Guilarte, Connie Rebozo, Lisa Kramer, Mark Walker, Rae Stein, Willie Ho, Kerrin Bermont, Vanessa Bertran and Pam Guilarte.
“Claws for Kids continues to get better and better every year,” Kramer said in a release. “We are pleased to invite guests to enjoy Joe’s delectable cuisine — without any wait — and raise funds to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s many programs.”
Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales also will be honored at the event with Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s From the Heart Award. Frank Sinatra impersonator Jeff Grainger of Sinatra Sounds Entertainment will entertain.
Individual tickets are $250. Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are still available until Wednesday, April 26. Table sponsorships are $2,000 to $10,000. For more about sponsorships, underwriting or tickets, contact Anneleise Sanchez at 305-446-9910 ext. 30 or via email at asanchez@bgcmia.org. Visit https://bgcmia.org/ to learn about Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade.
Sponsor an athlete
You can run or walk, or simply volunteer to help out, at the 18th annual Sponsor An Athlete 5K, 8 to 11 a.m. April 30 at Gulliver Prep, 6575 Kendall Dr., Pinecrest. The fundraising event benefits over 4,000 Special Olympics Athletes in Miami-Dade County.
This 5K is fun for the whole family and kids can register also to participate in their own race. Volunteer roles include venue and event set-up, runner registration, water distribution during the race, corner turners to direct runners and walkers as they travel through Pinecrest, and station help at the Olympic Village After Party.
The starter horn will go off at 8 a.m., but early registration of $25 is already open. Race day registration is $30. To learn more go to http://specialolympicsflorida.org/miami-dade/news-events/. Following the races awards will be given and there will be a free celebration with a DJ, demonstrations, giveaways, refreshments and an optional pancake breakfast for $5.
Facing mental illness
Mental-health activist Delaney Ruston, an award-winning documentary filmmaker, physician, and mother of two, will present the keynote address at Key Clubhouse of South Florida’s second annual benefit luncheon 11:30 a.m. April 30 at the Pullman Miami Airport Hotel, 5800 Blue Lagoon Dr.
Key Clubhouse of South Florida is an agency that focuses on improving the lives of adults with mental illnesses. Ruston’s topic is “A Family Journey: Facing Mental Illness Together.” Her films include “Unlisted: A Story of Schizophrenia,” about her experiences with her schizophrenic father; “Crisis in Control,” about psychiatric advance directives; and “Hidden Pictures,” about global mental health systems.
Presented by the Dosal Family Foundation, the event also will feature a family panel discussion. Admission is $100 per person and funds support Key Clubhouse’s “recovery through work” program for adults with serious mental illnesses. For reservations and more information, visit www.keyclubhouse.org/ or call 305-693-3508.
Founded in 2008, Key Clubhouse has a mission to “afford people whose lives have been disrupted by mental illness the opportunity to recover meaningful and productive lives through reintegration into the workplace and the community.” It follows the Clubhouse International program model and is accredited by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
If you have news for this column, please send it to Christina Mayo at christinammayo@gmail.com.
