Young EarthKeepers abuzz about Earth Day event celebrating ‘Secret Life of Bees’

In 2013, a young student named Daelyn Einhorn created the EarthKeepers Club to help kids and teens enjoy nature’s beautiful environment around Biscayne Bay while learning to protect the area’s animals and sea life.
Now a ninth grader at Ransom Everglades, Daelyn is president of the Junior Naturalist EarthKeepers Club, junior spokesperson for the Biscayne Nature Center and an echo for famed environmentalist Marjory Stoneman Douglas.
“We are so fortunate to have the Biscayne Nature Center and Biscayne Bay in our backyards,” Daelyn said in email. “Going kayaking with the sun rising and our friends — some old and some new — in surrounding boats is one of the best ways to enjoy all Miami has to offer. You don't even realize you're learning about the sea life and promoting conservation!”
The next event for the group is “The Secret Life of Bees,” which Daelyn said can help students learn about honeybee behavior and biology. The Earth Day event will be 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, April 22, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center at Crandon Park, 6767 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne. Cost is $20 per student. Register in advance by emailing juniornaturalistearthkeepers@biscaynenaturecenter.org.
The EarthKeepers Club has over 200 members from more than 25 different public and private schools, she said. A select number of applicants who have been chosen to be ambassadors and represent the club at their own schools. The current Ambassador of the Year is Isabel del Valle McGuinness of Key Biscayne Community School.
To apply to be an ambassador, see photos and learn more about joining the group go to www.facebook.com/EarthKeeperClub.
O, Miami Poetry
It’s National Poetry Month and Miami is celebrating in style. Numerous events are taking place all over South Florida.
Perhaps you’ve already enjoyed the poems including “Poo-etry” on doggy poop bags, or those on Miami-Dade transit passes and hotel door handles, or on city buses and the Colony Theatre marquee. There have even been poems on supermarket conveyor belts and gas station pumps handles.
During the weekend of the Miami Zine Fair, April 21-23, there will be haikus projected on electronic construction signs throughout the University of Miami campus. Visit this fun event to see if you can spot the HaikU Road Signs. Members of the community have written many of the unique poems and the event promises to light up the Gables campus with words of our identity. HaikU Road Signs was created by EXILE Books for the 2017 O, Miami Poetry Festival.
The Miami Zine Fair, on the grounds of the UM Lowe Art Museum, is the original and largest collection of Florida's indie publishers. More than 150 local artists, writers, publishers and activists will be in attendance. The fair also features an educational symposium created by the university’s Special Collections.
Everyone is invited to the free event. There will be tables of zines, works by independent, self-publishing and small presses in addition to live printing and multilingual workshops.
The goal of O, Miami is to make sure every person in Miami-Dade County encounters at least one poem during the month of August. To learn about other events you can attend, check out www.omiami.org.
Open Poetry Readings
On the fourth Saturday of every month, there is Open Poetry Reading at the Sunny Isles Beach Branch Library. Everyone is invited to attend and the next one is 4 to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 22, at 18070 Collins Ave.
Poets and poetry lovers gather at the first-floor meeting room of the Sunny Isles Beach City Hall building, where the library is housed. The poetry reading is open to all ages. Attendees bring their own works or their favorite works of others to share. Many visitors just listen and enjoy the beauty of poetry.
To learn more about this and other free activities at the library visit www.mdpls.org/branches/sunny-isles-beach-branch-library.html.
Free concert
Celebrate the 11th year of chamber and solo music performances at the next Greater Miami Symphonic Band concert 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Kendall United Methodist Church, 7600 SW 104th St., Pinecrest.
Highlights for the afternoon will include musical selections featuring a whimsical woodwind quintet, a charming clarinet ensemble, a fabulous flute choir, the spectacular GMSB Big Swing Band and much more.
The Greater Miami Symphonic Band is made up of volunteer musicians from Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. This is the group’s 38th season, which spans from September to July and includes 10 concerts. You may have heard the band play at the Coral Gables Fourth of July fireworks at the Biltmore Hotel.
The Chamber & Solo Concert is a way for the musicians to express their music in a solo or small ensemble setting. They work on the music on their own time apart from regularly scheduled band rehearsals, said Thom Proctor, president and business manager of GMSB.
“The members of the Band range in age from late teens to people in their 80s, with a wide range of diversity. Many of the band members also perform in the Kendall Brass and Kendall Orchestra at the church,” Proctor said. “This is a great synergy and association of the band and the church, bringing great and diverse music to audiences and congregations.”
Prepare for solar eclipse
The Southern Cross Astros will present Total Solar Eclipse 2017, a free program for everyone interested in learning more about the upcoming Aug. 21 solar event. In Miami, weather permitting, we will see 82 percent of the eclipse.
The program, narrated by past president Lester Shalloway, will be 8 p.m. at Florida International University at the Physics Building lecture hall CP-145. Park in the campus garage, in faculty/visitor spaces, west side of Southwest 109th Avenue and Eighth Street. Follow the SCAS signs across the patio into CP-145.
At the talk, a preview of the total solar eclipse will be explained along with the location of the shadow path across the U.S. The SCAS program includes lively discussions and refreshments. Call 305-661-1375 for additional details.
You can find more about this rare celestial event at https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov.
If you have news for this column, please send it to Christina Mayo at christinammayo@gmail.com.
