Group donates keyboards and amplifiers to Bay Harbor K-8 music students

The creative minds behind South Florida-based 1308 Productions hosted an inspirational party for the music class at Ruth K. Broad/Bay Harbor K-8 Center at which they also donated keyboards and amplifiers to the school.
The group used the opportunity to recognize the school’s music educator, Onil Rodriguez, and his devoted and talented students.
“The students showed great interest in continuing with their music education in high school, and keeping music as a part of their lives in the future,” said Allison Novack, co-founder of 1308 Productions, in email.
Novack spoke to the class about “the importance of music education, public service, and reaching out to people in need everywhere.” She also told the music students about 1308’s support of youth music, live performances, scholarships, and programs.
The students enthusiastically responded, she said, with “many questions, keen attention, and appreciation for everything that 1308 Productions and the Novack family does for schools, students, and educators.”
“It was a wonderful experience for our students,” Rodriguez said. “We are so very thankful for the support, the instruments, the encouragement, and the amazing effort to open the minds of young people to the needs of others.”
To learn more, visit http://www.1308productions.org. The group has expanded its reach of support, influence and example to New York, Nashville, and Haiti in its mission of devotion to public service and music education.
Yoga for kids
Children need yoga to “be inspired to move, release stress and feel good about themselves,” said certified yoga instructor Miamian Maritza Diaz.
Diaz will bring her kid-focused skills to teach Yoga Fun for Children at 2:25 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Yoga Expo at Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. The all-day pass for the Yoga Expo, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., is $35. Children under 12 admitted free.
“The best part of this conference is for every full priced ticket sold, the Yoga Expo will donate $1 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” Diaz said. “I’m also a St. Jude Ambassador Blogger and I’m excited to support this event and share my love for movement.”
Check out all events and buy tickets at http://theyogaexpo.org. Music, aerial yoga shows, food, meditation classes, a yoga marketplace, and mindfulness workshops are just some of the highlights of the daylong event.
Tea and art in the garden
It’s always teatime somewhere in the world. Gather family and friends to experience the special Spring Tea Garden under a tent near the giant baobab tree, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables.
Here you’ll enjoy calming teas blended especially for the event along with scones, savories and sweets all served with collectible tea sets by helpful volunteers.
The Spring Tea Garden, open during the annual Spring Garden Festival, also will include soothing live music. Cost is $20; children 12 and under $15. Entrance to the Garden is an additional price for nonmembers. For reservations, contact Marnie Valent at 305-663-8059 or mvalent@fairchildgarden.org.
The Spring Garden Festival additionally will feature the 11th annual Fairchild Artists in Bloom Exhibition and Sale in the Garden House. The gallery will include over 150 original works by more than 50 artists and Fairchild art instructors.
This is a showcase of botanically themed works in watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings, pastels, and illustrations created during six months of classes at Fairchild. Entrance to the exhibition and sale is included in Garden admission.
The program has courses in art, botany, cuisine, photography and more. Everyone is invited to sign up to perhaps discover their inner talents. Classes are open to all levels. Learn more at www.fairchildgarden.org or call 305-667-1651.
Villagers Historic Hunt
“Happy Days Are Here Again” is the theme for the 2017 Villagers’ annual Historic Hunt & Road Rally, 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, starting in the parking lot of the Miami Women’s Club, 1737 N. Bayshore Dr., behind the former Omni complex.
The Villagers have been hosting Historic Hunts for over 30 years. Members have a reputation for creating a lot of laughs and fun team competition all while they share the little-known, often-quirky side of our local history.
This year, the focus will be on Miami Modern (MiMo) architecture. Registered “hunters” will drive their own cars for a 2½-hour madcap, clue-solving quest that will touch on some of Miami-Dade’s most interesting historic sites.
The final stop will be at 6:30 p.m., the Miami Auto Museum, 2000 NE 146th St., North Miami, for an optional buffet dinner in the ’50s Diner.
Hunt prizes will be awarded and there will be a silent auction and tour of the huge auto collection. The museum tour includes supercars, the James Bond Gallery, Batmobiles, and the Hollywood set cars.
Chair Lorraine Sheldon, Clue Master Dolly MacIntyre and members Lee Lennon, Pat Mederos, Joann Trombino and Laura Yusko lead the Villagers’ Hunt Committee. All proceeds support historic restoration and preservation in Miami-Dade County. The Villagers is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization founded in 1966.
Tickets for the Historic Hunt & Road Rally are available through Villagers’ members or online at http://thevillagersinc.org.
Prices per person are $25 for the Hunt; $55 for Dinner & Museum Tour; $75 for Combo Hunt, Dinner & Museum Tour; and $20 for kids, ages 6-12, for the Dinner & Museum Tour.
