Woman writes inspiring letter that lifts spirits and reminds us of hope

It seems that our country is going through some very trying times. People are suspicious of each other, and don’t seem to honor the truth very much. Accusations abound, with no basis of evidence of the violations. These are troubling times, alright.
However, with all the turmoil that surrounds us, it is good to know that some people still see hope in humanity and go about their lives spreading light and encouragement.
Such a person is Olivia Hernandez, who in a letter to the editor wrote:
“There is a blind man who walks every day, at around 7:15 a.m. towards US 1, on Southwest 144th Street ... Every time I see him with his cane, crossing streets, waiting for the lights to change, so he can get to the bus stop where he takes a bus, most probably to go to work, that inspires me so much! I don’t know who he is. all I know he always looks very clean and is willing to take the journey that God has given him with a smile. I, myself, am a four-times brain aneurysm survivor and if that man only knew the inspiration he is to me (and I’m sure, to others), he would be very happy!”
Reading Hernandez’ letter made me happy, too, for two reasons: First, she is able to see the blessing in just watching a man who could be bitter about his condition, still able to smile as he travels the “journey that God has given him.” And second, for sharing her insight with others who might not see their life as a blessing.
I am so inspired by Hernandez’s letter. It helped to lift my spirit after a day of unsettling news. It said to me, “There is hope ... just look around you. There is always someone who might be going through a personal “valley” but has yet to learn to smile through it.”
Her letter also made me think of all the wonderful things that are happening in my own personal life.
For example, since 2001, I have had the same car washer, Mr. Peter, who comes to my house like clockwork every Saturday morning to make sure my car is clean. He is a Christian man and takes his work seriously.
One day when I came out to pay him, he laughed and said in his thick Jamaican accent, “No, Mon ... someone already paid for it.”
I asked, “Who?” and Mr. Peter just laughed and said, “Them don’t want you to know.” And he laughed again.
I’m telling this story because I want to say “Thank you” to the person who has been paying for my car to be washed for nearly a year (maybe longer).
Not only do I drive around in a really shiny and clean car, but every time I get in my car, I think of the unidentified person who decided to do something nice for someone — me.
So, right here and now, I want the person to know that act of kindness inspires me to do even more acts of kindness for others.
Thank you Olivia Hernandez; thank you, unidentified blind man; and thank you, my anonymous car wash benefactor. You inspire me.
Christian healing
International speaker Mary Alice Rose, said she has “witnessed examples in my own life and that of others illustrating the importance and effectiveness of Bible-based prayer.”
At 7:30 p.m. April 4, Rose will further explain how prayer can have a “tangible impact in our daily lives,” when she presents a talk, “Practicing Christian Healing Today,” at Miami-Dade College, 500 NE Second Ave., Room 7128 in downtown Miami.
“In my talk, I will share what the Bible has meant in my life and why Christianity is still compelling to me today,” Rose said. “I will explore how reading the Scriptures with spiritual understanding brings to light the applicability of the Bible’s teachings in the 21st century and how everyone can cultivate qualities that promote healing. I’ll share examples illustrating how I, and others, have put these ideas into practice.”
Rose’s interest in science and technology led to a 20-year career in different areas of applied physical science. It was an interesting career — ranging from a meteorologist for the National Severe Storms Laboratory, to a manager developing the ground system for the Hubble Space Telescope. Still, Rose found that she wanted more time to focus on her most rewarding scientific endeavor — exploring her relationship with God.
In 2002, she became a full time Christian Science practitioner and is now an authorized teacher and a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship. She lives in Brookeville, Maryland.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
Richard Blanco to speak
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Miami (UU Miami) will host a worship service, informal reading, discussion and book signing with poet Richard Blanco at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Blanco was the fifth inaugural poet in U.S. history — the youngest, first Latino immigrant and gay person to serve in such a role, when he read an original poem at the 2012 inauguration of President Barack Obama.
On Sunday, Blanco will deliver the service message. An informal reading, discussion and book signing will take place after the worship service, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Blanco will discuss his memoir, “The Prince of Los Cocuyos: A Miami Childhood.”
The event is open to the public and Blanco’s books will be available for purchase and for signing. The church is at 7701 SW 76th Ave.
‘Words we say’
Rabbi Peter S. Knobel will lecture on the topic, “The Words We Say Make Us Who We Are,” 7 p.m. Monday at Temple Judea, 5500 Granada Blvd. in Coral Gables.
Speech has the ability to create sacred relationships among people, or destroy the bonds that bind them together as friends, colleagues, lovers, and communities, the rabbi said.
Spring Tea Party
It is time again for the annual Spring Tea Party fundraiser event sponsored by the Collie Edison and Willie Tee Coats Foundation.
The event will be 1 p.m. April 8 at Glendale Baptist Church, 14580 SW 117th Ave. in the Richmond Heights area.
The foundation’s mission, said Dianne Davis, a board member and a Spring Tea event coordinator, is to promote, build and educate neighborhoods by facilitating growth, developing awareness and supporting community involvement programs.
Davis said this will the be fourth annual Spring Tea and the foundation “continues to make a profound difference in our community by supporting community involvement based programs that will cause our neighborhoods to ultimately strengthen and flourish successfully for years to come.”
This year’s theme is “Cancer Awareness: An Array of Pink.” Tickets are $40 per person and early reservations are required because of limited seating. Call Dianne Coats-Davis at 305-778-2128 for tickets and more information.
Star-Gazing Party
The Greater Miami Youth for Christ will host its 12th annual Star-Gazing Party and Silent Auction 7 p.m. Friday at 23600 SW 162nd Ave. in the Redland.
“We are especially excited this year because all proceeds from this fun event will send youth to spring break camp, help fund summer trips for teens and elementary children, as well as fund a day camp for children and youth throughout the summer at two neighborhood sites,” said organization Executive Director Bonnie Rodrigues. “Very often, many children receive the transforming message of Jesus Christ for the first time at camp.”
The entrance fee is $3 per person and a nominal amount is charged for the hayride and all kids activities. Hot dogs, hamburgers and barbecue chicken and other refreshments will be sold at the event. Call 305-271-1442 for more information.
Send all items at least two weeks in advance to Religion Notes, c/o Neighbors, 3511 NW 91st Ave., Doral, FL 33172 or email bea.hines@gmail.com. Pictures are accepted but cannot be returned.
