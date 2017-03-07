What’s going on in America? Why the rise in hate crimes?

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban Pause

3:11 White House responds to father of slain Navy Seal

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

0:49 Trump names Alexander Acosta as pick for Labor Secretary

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation at Trump speech

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change