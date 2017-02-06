Mount Tabor Missionary Baptist Church to celebrate its 116th anniversary

It seems fitting that one of Miami’s pioneer black churches will celebrate its 116th anniversary during Black History Month.
With that said, Neighbors in Religion sends warm congratulations to the Mount Tabor Missionary Baptist Church family. The anniversary celebration service will be at 10 a.m. Sunday and feature the Rev. Johnny L. Barber II as guest speaker.
For many years, the Rev. George McRae, pastor emeritus of Mount Tabor, led the church, a longtime Liberty City landmark at Northwest 66th Street and 17th Ave., in its outreach ministry to HIV/AIDS victims, as well as victims of substance abuse and the homeless. In 2014, the church moved to its new location at 10500 NW Seventh Ave, where the celebrations service will be held.
Presently, the congregation is praying for a new pastor who will continue to lead the church in its many community service programs.
Meanwhile, the celebration will go on. Barber, pastor of Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, is a product of Miami-Dade County Public Schools and a graduate of Barry University, where he also earned a master’s degree in theology.
Barber presently serves as the moderator of the Florida East Coast Baptist Association. In 2015, he was appointed president at-large of the Moderator’s Auxiliary of the Florida General Baptist convention. He also is a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.
For more information, call 305-756-2583 or 305-756-2584.
Miami Oratorio Society
The Miami Oratorio Society directed by Andrew Anderson will present its annual Black History Month concert at 4 p.m. Saturday at the North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd St. in Miami Gardens.
The free concert is called “Spirit — A Celebration of Music, Culture and Black History” and will feature Negro spirituals, gospel vocalist Tiffany Hall, the Aaron Lebos Reality Jazz Band and the Children’s Choir from Sierra Norwood Calvary Baptist Church.
Richmond Heights CDC anniversary
The Richmond Heights Community Development Corp. will celebrate its 25th anniversary and its 10th annual Founder’s Day Breakfast 8 a.m. Feb. 18 at the University of Miami’s Newman Alumni Center, 6200 San Amaro Dr. in Coral Gables.
At the breakfast, local community leaders, business owners, professionals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the Richmond Heights Community will be recognized.
This year, the organization will also honor the first 26 pioneers who settled in Richmond Heights when the community was founded in 1949.
Decent housing was scarce for blacks during and before World War II. Many black veterans came home to find there was hardly anywhere to grow their families.
It was in the late 1940s that Captain Frank C. Martin purchased farmland in rural southwest Dade County to develop homes for African-American veterans of World War II. The area, Richmond Heights, is now home to more than 9,000.
The breakfast is open to the community. For tickets and for more information, call Patrick A. Merit, executive director of the Richmond Heights Community Development Corp. at 305-232-6611 or send an email to richmondheightscdc@msn.com
Mass for Catholic couples
Love is in the air and at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Archbishop Thomas Wenski will celebrate a Catholic Mass for couples celebrating their first, 25th or 50th anniversaries. The Mass will be at St. Mary Cathedral, 7525 NW Second Ave.
Last year, more than 150 couples from across the archdiocese celebrated their wedding anniversary with the archbishop. Participating couples are asked to come at 4 p.m. to take a picture with Wenski.
Sistah to Sistah Connection
The Sistah to Sistah Connection will host its first Women’s Conference March 10-12 at the Victory Christian Center, 100 S. Dixie Hwy in Hallandale Beach.
Although the Kingdom Women Destined for Greatness Empowerment Conference 2017 is a month away, you should register by Feb. 25 by going online at sistahtosistahconnection.com or by calling evangelist Gigi Rolle-Holloway at 786-246-7578.
‘The Vile Veterinarian’ play
If you could use a good laugh, consider attending the play “The Vile Veterinarian — or How Much is That Doggie With the Widow?” being presented Feb 9, 10 and 11 at Old Cutler Presbyterian Church, 14401 Old Cutler Rd. in Palmetto Bay.
Producer-director Kendra Tarnell says the play is a 1890s melodrama set in the town of Woof Creek, Colorado. “Life is ‘ruff’ in Woof Creek, and the Nein to Five Pet Store and Hotel is in the doghouse. The gold has run out and all of the miners have left town, leaving their animals behind.”
The Rev. Mike Campbell, senior pastor of the church, said, “We are happy to support our drama program as another gift to our community, in addition to the wonderful concerts we present twice a year. Kendra, the actors and stagehands have worked tirelessly for weeks to fine-tune this hilarious play. Everyone is welcome.”
The one-act play with two scenes is approximately an hour long. A candlelight dinner will be served at 7 p.m., followed by the performance at 8 p.m. The cost for dinner and the show is $25 per person. For more information, go to www.ocpc.org or call Tarnell at 786-371-3090.
Temple Hatikvah of Homestead
Events this month at Temple Hatikvah of Homestead, 183 NE Eighth St. in Homestead, will include Bless the Animals and Tu Bishvat at 4 p.m. Saturday. The event will be indoors so if you go, bring your pets on leashes. A board meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, and Shabbat services at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24.
For more information, call the temple at 305-454-4944.
Congregation Dor Chadash
Because Rabbi Jonathan Tabachnikoff believes that “Shabbat services can be fun as well as meaningful,” Congregation Dor Chadash at 9400 SW 87th Ave. will have several “unique” Shabbat services during February.
At 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10, a special Beatles-themed service will be celebrated, featuring Cantor Don Bennett and special guest musician Harvey Kaufman. The service will feature musical influences from the Beatles as well as words of the liturgy set to Beatles melodies.
Prior to the service and as part of the Beatles theme, an English style shepard’s pie dinner, catered by the Dor Chadash Sisterhood, will be served at 6 p.m. The cost of the diner is $18 per adult and $9 per child for children ages 5-12.
At 6 p.m. on Feb. 17, a special PJ Library Children’s Shabbat led by Tabachnikoff, his wife Lori, and Bennett will be held. The shabbat caters to young families with smaller children. Kids are encouraged to come in their pajamas for the service. Complimentary pizza and refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. the regular service will start at 7:30 p.m.
To RSVP for the Beatles Shabbat diner and /or the children’s services, call 305-595-3838 or email dorchadashtemp@gmail.com
Also, due to death in the Tabachnikoff-Godofsky family, the installation of Tabachnikoff, 47, as founding rabbi of Congregation Dor Chadash will be on March 4 in the synagogue’s ballroom. The installation was originally scheduled for Jan. 31.
The evening will begin with a 6:45 p.m. cocktail party in the Tabor Social Hall. The ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Dor Chadsh sanctuary. dinner will follow in the ballroom. Tickets to the installation are $90 each.
New Beginning Ministry concert
The community is invited to a free concert to be at 6 p.m. Saturday at New Beginning Ministry, which meets at the C.L. Gaskin Center, 5525 NW Seventh Ave. The Rev. Sharon Mitchell is the pastor.
The concert will feature international gospel singer Marsha Dalfour-Mettendaf, dubbed the “Queen of Gospel Kaseko” in Suriname. Appearing with her will be drummer Daniel Leming and keyboard player Andy Plenet, also from Suriname.
The trio of gospel musicians will also appear in concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at True Gospel Holiness Christian Center, 171 NE 166th St. in North Miami Beach, where the Rev. Abner Noel is pastor.
Concert tickets are $10 each and may be purchased at the door on the day of the concert. For more information and to purchase tickets in advance, call Anne-Rita Lingers at 786-973-0129.
Also, Mitchell will host a Valentine’s Day concert and dinner at the C.L. Gaskin Center. Tickets for that event are $10 per person and will benefit the church’s homeless ministry. Call Lingers for more information.
Tu B’Shvat celebration
Temple Sinai of North Dade, 18801 NE 22nd Ave, will host the annual Tu B’Shvat celebration of Jewish Disabilities Awareness and Inclusion Month (JDAIM) and an exhibit of materials and photos from the Association for Jewish Special Education(AJSE).
The event will be begin at noon Sunday. Light refreshments will be served and each attendee will receive AJSE membership. The program will include games, crafts and music.
Lemon City Cemetery service
The Lemon City Cemetery Community Corp. will have its 24th annual commemorative service, the Ninth Youth Talent on parade and 22nd Essay Contest at 3 p.m. Sunday in the City Cemetery, 1800 NE Second Ave.
The event will also honor deceased members Gloria Louise Julius Green and Penny Lambeth. The Thomas Richard Albury family, a black pioneer family buried in the Miami City Cemetery, will also be honored.
According to Enid Pinkney, the program brings together students from different Miami-Dade public and private schools together who wrote essays on the theme, “Why I am Proud of my Heritage.” The winners will receive trophies ad certificates and senior high school winners will receive scholarships.
Another feature of the program will be the “Talent on Parade” which allows children to express their talents and be recognized with certificates.
“For 24 years, we have kept the knowledge of black pioneer history alive and have celebrated a history of their achievements,” Pinkney said. The program is free and open to the public.
