After losing friends to heart attacks, lawyer gets into shape and completes marathon

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast Pause

1:03 Protesters at FIU decry President Trump's immigration policy

0:35 Not the Avon lady

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

10:40 Life on the Line: High Stakes in a Texas Smuggling Corridor

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:32 Cuban refugees in makeshift boat land in Florida Keys, are greeted with hugs

0:51 Car vs. Pedestrian on Biscayne Boulevard