Peter London dance performance at MDC is a highlight of Black History Month

So, we are kicking off the 31st year of Black History Month.
In 1975, President Gerald Ford issued a statement on Black History Week, urging all Americans to recognize the important contributions made to our nation’s life and culture by black citizens.
In 1986, Congress passed passed Public Law, 99-244, which noted that “February 1, 1986 would mark the beginning of the sixtieth annual public and private salute to Black History.”.
Since 1986, every American president has issued an African American (Black) History Month proclamation.
National, state, and local programs have been instrumental in showcasing the black experience from ancient times to the present. Universities and colleges, grades K-12 as well as religious, civic, social and community groups have participated through lectures, conferences and the visual and performing arts. Music and dance performances are especially popular.
In 1926, historian and writer Carter G. Woodson, known as the “Father of Black History Month,’’ established The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), “to promote, research, interpret and disseminate information about Black life, history, and culture to the global community.”
Each year, ASALH selects the national theme. The 2017 theme is “The Crisis in Black Education.” (For information, visit asalh.100.org)
The South Florida branch was chartered Oct. 6, 2016, at the 101 Annual ASALH Conference in Richmond, Virginia. Organized at the Old Dillard Museum in Fort Lauderdale, its mission is to bridge the university and community. (Visit www.asalhsouthflorida.wordpress.com.)
The state is presenting a variety of activities titled under the umbrella of “2017 Black History Month, A Recognition of the Role of African Americans in Shaping Florida History.” For details of the activities, visit http://www.floridablackhistory.com/
Another highlight will be a dance performance by the Peter London Global Dance Company at Miami Dade College. The company will perform at 11 a.m. Feb. 10 at the Wolfson Auditorium, Suite 1261, Building 1, MDC’s Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave. The performance will feature dancers presenting a tribute to African-American life, history and culture.
Later in the month, the company will perform at various sites throughout South Florida, including St. John’s on the Lake in Miami Beach, the Coral Gables Museum, and the annual Chocolate Nutcracker produced by Ashanti Cultural Arts in Broward County.
The company developed a new arts partnership with the Broward County Schools, which includes a season at the Miramar Cultural Center/Arts Park. This summer, the company will again perform at the Miramar Cultural Center and London will teach a master class there.
The PLGDC season will end with the annual Victoria London Choreographers Showcase at the Adrienne Arsht Center in mid-December. This showcase celebrates the cultural influence of the African drum from West Africa to the New World, honoring Victoria London, the late Honorary Consul of Romania, and a major PLGDC benefactor.
A native of Trinidad & Tobago, Peter London began training at age 6 in West African religious and secular dance and music. Later, he studied at the Juilliard School in New York and toured with the Jose Limón and Martha Graham dance companies. He also served as a faculty member and choreographer at the Alvin Ailey School.
Today, London is a professor of dance at Miami-Dade College/New World School of the Arts. He also has mentored future dancers at the Dance Empire in Pinecrest and at the African Heritage Cultural Center in Liberty City. PLGDC is a resident company at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex.
Former students of Peter London's, including Robert Battle, artistic director of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, have reached the pinnacle of modern dance, but have had to leave South Florida for performance experience and recognition. Said Battle, “As a former student of Peter London, I can say, without doubt, that he is a great teacher, coach and mentor. He is truly a great asset and treasure to the world of dance.”
London is passionate about providing creative opportunities and professional work for South Florida dance artists.
“I believe Miami is blossoming into one of the finest millennial cities in which to work and play,” he has said.
London continues to create opportunities for young artists by promoting, interpreting and disseminating information about black life, history, and culture through dance. His life’s work truly embodies Black History Month.
Dorothy Jenkins Fields, PhD, is a historian and founder of the Black Archives, History and Research Foundation of South Florida Inc. Send feedback to djf@bellsouth.net.
If you go
Peter London’s Black History Month Dance Celebration
When: 11 a.m., Feb. 10
Where: Wolfson Auditorium, Miami Dade College, Room 1261, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami.
Cost: Free
