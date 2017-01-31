Bishop Victor T. Curry recuperating at home after suffering a massive stroke

A few weeks ago the South Florida Christian community was badly shaken when it learned that Bishop Victor T. Curry had suffered a massive stroke. Immediately, church congregations throughout South Florida and, indeed the entire country, went into their prayer modes.
I am happy to report that the beloved Bishop Curry, popular senior pastor at New Birth Cathedral International Miami, 2300 NW 135th St., is out of the hospital and recuperating at home. While he still has a way to go to get back in tip-top shape, his daughter Elder Victoria Curry-Hicks reported on WMBM Radio last Monday that Curry’s “digital” presence was in the worship service on last Sunday via FaceTime. The radio station is owned by the New Birth Broadcast Corp.
Curry has come a long way since Jan.10, when his sister found him unconscious in his home.
“Now”, his daughter said, “his heart and mind is focused on New Birth and the people of New Birth. But we know he still needs the necessary time to focus on himself and his health. Still, we are encouraged at his progress.”
Debra Toomer, director of sales, marketing and business development at the radio station said, “We believe God and claim the promise for his [Curry] total healing, testimony and heightened journey of the charge for his life.”
While Curry is away from church, Curry-Hicks said, “We have a committee of ministers at the church who are maintaining the services.”
On Saturday,Curry was awarded the President Barack Obama Lifetime Achievement Award for his service to Miami and surrounding communities at the Legacy of President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama Lifetime Achievement Awards Dinner and Ball. Sponsored by the Women of Wealth magazine, the black tie gala was held at the Atton Brickell Miami Hotel and honored men and women from around the country.
Educational Workshop 2017
Educational Workshop 2017, “From Cradle to Career: Steps To Navigating and Enhancing the School to Home Connection,” will be presented from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Valley Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
The workshop will provide resources to assist parents and supporters of education to help children realize their full potential and will provide information on various topics such as Student Educational Programs from Birth to Adulthood; Available Services and Support to Address Students and Family Needs; and Identifying Resources to Help Ensure Educational Success.
The workshop is sponsored by Valley Grove’s Mission Ministry. For additional information call Patricia Robinson at 305-298-8937 or Selina Fuller at 305-970-0703. It’s free and refreshments will be served following the workshop.
Black History celebration
The community is invited to attend the opening of the annual Black History celebration at The Church of God Tabernacle in Liberty City at 1351 NW 67th St.
Come and celebrate with the congregation our heritage and contributions to America. Bishop Walter H. Richardson is the pastor and overseer.
Israeli documentary at Temple Moses
The Inter-American Chapter of Hadassah will present the Israeli documentary, “Mekonen — The Journey of an African Jew” at 3 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Temple Moses, 1200 Normandy Dr. in Miami Beach.
Admission is $10 per person to Hadasaah.
Black History concert
Miami Oratorio Society will present a free Black History concert at 4 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the North Dade Regional Library at Northwest 183rd Street and 24th Avenue.
Senior Awareness Club luncheon
The Senior Awareness Club of First Baptist Church of Bunche Park, 15700 NW 22nd Ave. will have a free Black History Luncheon at noon on Feb. 16. Call 305-632-7312 to RSVP and for more information.
Miami Shores People of Color
The Miami Shores People of Color will celebrate Black History Month with several events.
The opening reception for the celebration will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at Brockway Memorial Library, 10021 NE Second Ave. in Miami Shores and will feature spoken word artist Butterfly, saxophonist Leo Casino and and Haitian artist Rosemond Louis.
Other events will include:
▪ Unity 360 “What’s Going On: Marvin Gaye’s America” Race Dialogues from 9 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 11 and Feb. 25 at the Miramar Cultural Center 2400 Civic Center Place in Miramar
▪ “Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise” presentation at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at O Cinema, 9806 NE Second Ave. in Miami Shores. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. General admission is $11 per person.
▪ The grand finale at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24, to feature jazz, hors d’ oeuvres, and a cash bar.
For more information send an email to: miamishorespoc@gmail.com.
