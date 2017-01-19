Coral Gables resident set to celebrate 100th birthday with friends and family

Jane Adler will turn 100 soon and she is ready to celebrate just like she always has. The Coral Gables resident still lives on her own and is an incredible life force, said family friend Liz Diamond.
“Perhaps her greatest strength is that Jane knows how to be a wonderful person, without being sappy, and a wonderful friend. Her 99th party had lots of folks of all different ages, from all parts of her life,” Diamond said in email.
“Jane is a 60-plus year resident of Coral Gables, a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, a pillar of her church community, a piano player, and a fantastic, beautiful, vibrant woman! She still lives on her own, cooks for herself, keeps her own books, and pays her own bills. Her brain is unaware she’s 100!” Diamond said.
Adler always remembers the birthdays of family and friends and sends cards. She’s also an avid Marlins, Heat and Dolphins fan.
“My family and hers have been friends for over 60 years. She lost her best friend Aug. 7, 2015, when my mother, Billie Diamond, died at 90 years old,” she said. “Jane doesn’t climb mountains, but what she does do is continue to be a joy and the best person — grandma, great-grandma, mother and friend — to all who know her, which I believe is the greatest accomplishment of all.”
Happy Birthday, Jane!
OBSERVATORY DEDICATION
The Southern Cross Astros will welcome members and the public to the Astronomy Observatory Dedication to honor Tippy D’Auria, founder of the very popular weeklong annual Winter Star Party in the Florida Keys.
The free event will start at 3 p.m. Saturday at 23325 SW 217 Ave., Redland, with a ceremony at 4 p.m. A burger and hot dog roast is scheduled to follow with a Star Party at 7 p.m. Bring chairs, bug repellent, binoculars, telescopes and cameras. There will be door prizes with four grand prizes of two tickets each to the Winter Star Party this year.
The first Winter Star Party was held in 1985 in Flamingo, with lectures at the old Flamingo Motel and Star Parties at Mahogany Hammock in Everglades National Park. It eventually moved to Girl Scout Camp Wesumkee on Summerland Key and continues to be held there every year during the new moon phase in February or March.
The next one is Feb. 20-26 and registration is now open at http://scas.org/wsp/registration/form.php. Note the deadline is Feb. 14.
At the Winter Star Party, renowned astronomers present daytime lectures and there is the Sky Cadet Camp for youngsters. There is catered food, and vendors bring the latest accessories or books they have authored. Some guests bring musical instruments as well as gigantic equipment to observe and photograph the night sky in southern latitudes.
The one-acre Southern Cross property features an All Sky Camera and security cameras. Camping is available with advanced notice. To learn more, call 305-439-1351 or 305-282-9982.
Due to the SCAS Dedication event, the SCAS Star Party on Saturday at Bill Sadowski Park is canceled.
BRANDEIS SPRING SHOWCASE
Broadway veteran singer Freyda Thomas will perform at the Spring Showcase and Membership Luncheon at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 7 at Temple Judea on South Dixie Highway and Granada Blvd. Brandeis National Committee South Miami-Dade Chapter will host the event.
Thomas will take attendees on a musical walk down memory lane with favorite songs from the early days of Broadway. She has performed in “The Sound of Music,” “My Fair Lady,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Shenandoah” and “Oklahoma,” among others.
The community is invited to attend. For information and reservations, contact Barbara Bulbin at 305-274-0206.
If you have news for this column, please send it to Christina Mayo at christinammayo@gmail.com.
