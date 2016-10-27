These authors know South Florida and will share the stories at book fair

It takes a lot of hard work to be a published author and especially to be invited to participate in the Miami Book Fair.
The local literary life is strong in South Florida. Our featured authors will read, answer questions and autograph books at the 33rd Miami Book Fair Nov. 13-20.
Among them is Historian Arva Moore Parks who will present the remarkable story of George Merrick and his dream city in her newest book “George Merrick, Son of the South Wind: Visionary Creator of Coral Gables.”
“I love sharing my books and the history of our community—Coral Gables—with my community, a community that knows, understands and nods along with me as I'm talking. Miami audiences are my favorite, and to be able to share George Merrick as part of the Miami Book Fair is such a tremendous honor,” she said in a release.
Coral Gables attorney Marcia Reisman who is one of the founding board members at Casa Valentina will discuss “Casa Valentina: Stories of Courage by Young Women Who’ve Lived in Foster Care.” The book is about the huge challenges faced by young women who are "at-risk" or who "age out" of foster care at 18 years old.
“Their heart-felt stories turned into this book because we wanted to highlight and share the good works being done in the midst of our community,” Reisman said in a release.
Miami Beach resident Julie Petrella Arch will present with co-author and Coconut Grove resident Elaine Mills “Gardens of Miami” about the magical private gardens in South Florida.
“The concept of this collaborative book was borne from the decades of Garden Tour events that The Villagers have hosted throughout Miami-Dade County,” she said in a release. “Our area is unlike any other in the continental United States. The book is intended to inspire and to educate through the selection of 27 very different residential gardens that vary from sweeping, large and formal to small collector's gardens to efforts to re-establish native habitats.”
Coral Gables resident and Villager Dolly McIntyre who has long been active in saving historic places in South Florida will introduce Petrella Arch.
“The book is a must-have for the library of anyone who loves to garden or simply enjoys looking at gardens, said MacIntyre who conceived the idea for the book several years ago. “It was designed to be versatile enough to flip through casually or studied closely for specific details.” Visit https://www.miamibookfair.com/ for more.
FAMILY CONCERTS
Get to know Tyrannosaurus Sue, “the largest and best-preserved existing T-Rex fossil in the world” when the Chamber Ensemble of Orchestra Miami, conducted by Elaine Rinaldi, presents “Tyrannosaurus Sue: A Cretaceous Concerto” by Bruce Adolphe 8 p.m., Nov. 4 at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57 Ave. This is the first in the Orchestra Miami Family Fun Concert Series.
Orchestra Miami will host five different programs on Friday nights designed to introduce kids to the arts through music. The series features symphonic music, opera, chamber music, folk music and more. Each concert lasts about one hour, and juice and cookies are served after all the performances.
Single tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (65 & up), and $10 for children (ages 3- 17). Subscription prices also available. Tickets are now on sale at http://www.orchestramiami.org/. Or call 305-274 -2103. Narration is in English and Spanish.
FOOD DRIVE
The New Neighbors Club of South Dade will host a food drive for the Homestead Food Pantry at their monthly meeting 11:30 a.m., Nov. 9, Devon’s Seafood + Steak at 11715 Sherri Lane in the Town and Country Mall, Kendall. Guests and members are asked to bring non-perishable items.
Meda Jensen of the Homestead Food Pantry will be a guest at the event. The Food Pantry provides food for about 500 families each Saturday. Some line up the night before to collect food.
At the lunch there also will be fundraising events including a silent auction with gift baskets and a bake sale. The cost of this event is $23, payable by check. Reservations are required. Contact ritafosse@yahoo.com or call 786-250-4849 by 6 p.m. Nov. 4. The group’s mission is to meet new friends and develop community awareness. Everyone is invited. Visit http://newneighborssouthdade.webs.com/.
GROVE ROTARY CLUB
Belated congratulations to Francis (Randy) Lakel who was installed as 2016-2017 President of the Rotary Club of Coconut Grove by Past District Governor Ellen Blasi. The ceremony took place at the home of Randy and his wife Antonia Canero, and was attended by present and prospective Rotarians and friends of the couple.
Lakel also introduced the new Board of Directors: Don Kesler, Phil Everingham, Richard Martin, Lori Hottendorf and Past President Margaret Nee.
“I am both humbled and proud to take over the reins of our club,” Lakel said in a release. “For the past several years, our club has concentrated its local efforts on improving conditions in the West Grove, both for the community as a whole and the individuals who live there.”
“Since 2011, The Rotary Club of Coconut Grove has invested almost $100,000 in the West Grove, and I believe we have made significant inroads. During my time as president, I want to continue that focus on a section of our community that is often overlooked and underserved,” he said. “Additionally, I want to address the balance of both age and gender within our club. Of our 32 members, only 37 percent are professional women actively participating in the community. We can do better, and I know we will!”
The Rotary Club of Coconut Grove meets every Thursday at the Coconut Grove Sailing Club at 12:15 p.m. The cost for lunch is $20. Upcoming speakers are: Frank Steslow, president at Frost Science Museum, Nov. 10, and William Talbert, president and CEO of Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Dec. 1. More at http://www.coconutgroverotary.org/.
If you have news for this column, please send it to Christina Mayo at christinammayo@gmail.com.
Comments