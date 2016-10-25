Historic Lyric Theater in Overtown to celebrate ‘Spooky Tunes’ Halloween concert

This is a great, Sunday afternoon event for the whole family: The historic Lyric Theater in Overtown will host a free “Spooky Tunes” Halloween concert performed by the South Florida Youth Symphony.
Presented by the Biscayne Bay Kiwanis and Shutts & Bowen law firm, the concert is the kick-off performance of the orchestra’s 52nd year, and will feature musicians performing in their Halloween costumes.
The event will begin at 3 p.m. with a meet and greet fellowship, allowing the musicians to meet with the youngsters , who will in turn, become acquainted with the different types of instruments. The concert will follow at 3:30 p.m.
Following the concert, members of the Miami Police Department will give out goody bags to youngsters attending the concert.
The concert is free, and is a great time for families to spend some quality time together. Tickets will be required to enter and are available at several Overtown elementary schools, including Phillis Wheatley and Frederick Douglass.
For more information, contact the Biscayne Bay Kiwanis by emailing Biscaynebaykiwanis@gmail.com, or by calling 305-814-2225. You may also email the South Florida Youth Symphony at, MakeMusic@sfys.net, or call 305-238-2729.
SHORES CHURCH TO HONOR MILITARY PERSONNEL
Miami Shores Presbyterian Church at 602 NE 96th St. will honor the community’s military personnel at the 11 a.m. worship service on Nov. 6 in conjunction with Citizenship Sunday.
All those who have served America at anytime, during peacetime or war, will be recognized by Pastor Dennis Andrews during the service.
If you go, you’re requested to wear your baseball cap with your branch insignia, your dog tags or any part of your uniform — which still fits.
Following the service, everyone in attendance is invited to the fellowship hall for coffee and to get to know other service men and women in the area, and to accept the gratitude of the pastor and congregation for what you have done to keep America free.
For more information, call Sue Fox at 786-316-2848.
SOUTH FLORIDA TRANSPLANT PIONEER HONORED
Congratulations to Dr. Andreas Tzakis, who was awarded the first “Three Daughters Award, Faith, Hope and Love,” presented by St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral at its annual Golden Autumn Dinner Dance on Oct.22.
Tzakis, a world-renowned transplant surgeon, was honored for his “tireless commitment to the advancement of the organ transplant program,” giving hope to many, said Dr. Dame Evangeline Gouletas, who co-chaired the event.
Tzakis was founding director of the Miami Transplant Institute at the University of Miami. He was recruited in 2012 to build a new solid organ transplant program at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston.
He has authored or co-authored more than 600 peer-received publications and classic reference in the transplantation community. In addition, he has developed surgical techniques that made transplantation possible for patients with complicated medical conditions, who were not considered candidates for transplants at the time.
CHURCH, SYNAGOGUE TO CO-HOST BLESSING
An interfaith animal blessing will be co-hosted by Christ the King Lutheran Church and Temple Beth Or from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 for the Blessing Service, and from 2:30 to 4 p.m. for Individual Pet Blessings.
The event will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 11295 SW 57th Ave in Pinecrest.
Pet owners are invited to bring their well-behaved, leashed or caged animals for a blessing in English, Spanish or Hebrew. Pets of all faiths are welcome.
If you go, bring cash and/or check to participate in a raffle to support the Humane Society of Greater Miami.
Call 305-665-5063 for more information.
Send all items at least two weeks in advance to Religion Notes, c/o Neighbors, 3511 NW 91st Ave., Doral, FL 33172 or email bea.hines@gmail.com. Pictures are accepted but cannot be returned.
