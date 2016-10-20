New Royal Court presides over 2016-17 Junior Orange Bowl festival season

Presenting future leaders and role models for youth in the community — the new Junior Orange Bowl Royal Court.
Queen Gwendolyn Odin, Princess Celine Alvarez, Princess Bianca Delgado, and Little Sister Jasmine Willis will volunteer their time and serve as goodwill ambassadors throughout the 2016-17 festival season. Selection to the Junior Orange Bowl Royal Court is a tradition that goes back 68 years.
“We take great pride in the opportunities that we offer to empower young girls to step into leadership roles which improve their self-confidence, networking, and public speaking skills,” said Royal Court Chairwoman Isa Goenaga in email. “Most importantly, we cultivate a culture of social responsibility, impressing upon them the value and the significance of community service. I am proud to say, that we have helped foster young girls that have become leaders in their communities and schools.”
They also will ride on the Royal Court Float at the annual Junior Orange Bowl Holiday on the Mile Parade in downtown Coral Gables scheduled for 4 p.m., Nov. 27. On that day, downtown Coral Gables becomes a celebration of high school and college marching bands and floats that encourage youths in our community.
Junior Orange Bowl is known for hosting more than 7,500 youth participants in 15 athletic, academic, and cultural events each year. Girls and boys, ages 5 to 18, are encouraged to join in the fun. Events include chess, creative writing, sports ability games for physically challenged youth, photography, cross country running, bowling, basketball, golf, ice hockey, tennis and more.
Highlights for the season are the new Robotics Tournament on Nov. 5 at the Miami Springs Recreation Center, and the third annual gala set for March 18, 2017, at EAST, Miami at Brickell City Centre.
The 2016-17 Junior Orange Bowl Royal Court was honored at the Rebeca Sosa Theater in Miami Springs. The application is available year-round to girls ages 9 to 14 at www.jrorangebowl.org/royal-court.
“I am more amazed by the caliber of young girls that participate in our selection program and I am so proud of the court that we have representing us this year,” Goenaga said. “I am looking forward to the positive impact that they will make upon our community and am excited to see their growth and achievement.”
PATENTLY IMPOSSIBLE PROJECT
Quick! The race is on. Do you have what it takes to create a cool invention — using parts, tools and instructions in a patent registration — before your competition finishes?
The Intellectual Property Committee of the Dade County Bar Association will host the seventh annual Patently Impossible Project to Benefit Dade Legal Aid 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Building.Co, 120 SW Eighth St., Miami.
Proceeds help Dade Legal Aid “provide a safety net of civil legal assistance to abused and abandoned children, at-risk youth, foster teens, victims of violence, sexual assault and human trafficking and other disadvantaged persons.” It is the oldest civil legal services provider for the poor in Miami-Dade County.
“This Patently Impossible Project gets bigger and better every year,” said Jaime Vining of Friedland Vining and Chair of the Intellectual Property Committee in a release. “The outpouring of support from the entire community for Legal Aid is so inspiring and that’s why I love putting this event together.”
This is the seventh year that Vining, with dozens of dedicated committee members, sponsors and supporters, has worked to create an innovative and fun event that helps clients of Dade Legal Aid, said Karen Ladis, executive director.
“We are excited for another wonderful evening of fun, friendship and fundraising,” she said in a release. “Thank you in advance to Jaime Vining, the entire Dade County Bar Intellectual Property Committee and all of our sponsors and supporters thus far.”
Twenty teams of competitors will take part in the challenge, she said, but there will only be one winner.
The suggested minimum donation is $20, and $10 for students. There also will be a silent auction. To learn more and participate or sponsor, visit www.dadelegalaid.org or call 305-579-5733 ext. 2240 or email jrv@friedland.vining.com.
HAUNTED BALLET
Watch the spirits of Coconut Grove in the late 1800s and early 1900s dance their tragic stories under a moonlit sky at The Barnacle Historic State Park at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Oct. 27-29 at 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove.
The Haunted Ballet will feature fictional characters from historic Coconut Grove who will perform across the five-acre property. Creator and founder Crystal Karaginis Peattie has produced this show to be enjoyed by everyone. The dances in this open walk-though concept have been choreographed by a group of Miami’s most talented artists.
And these magical nights also support the arts. There are two performances each night. Student admission is $10. All others are asked to choose a ticket price between $20 and $30 that best represents their ability to help out. Sorry, pets are not invited.
For more, call 305-442-6866 and visit www.floridastateparks.org/park-events/The-Barnacle.
SPOOKY SYMPHONY
Check out the most beautiful scary music ever heard in this free family Halloween concert performed by The Alhambra Orchestra and Greater Miami Youth Symphony, conducted by Huifang Chen and Daniel Andai. Two performances are at 1 and 4 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Arsht Center Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd. This event is presented by The Children’s Trust.
The ghoulishly wonderful “Spooky Symphony” will feature musical scores from “Star Wars” and “King Kong,” plus creepy classics “Danse Macabre,” “Toccata and Fugue” and “Night on Bald Mountain.” Other highlights are a multimedia presentation, and audience members and musicians dressed in their Halloween costume best to enhance the experience.
Admission is free but ticketing is required. Reserve seats at the Arsht box office, online at www.arshtcenter.org/ or by calling 305-949-6722. For more information, call 305-667-4069 or visit http://gmys.org/or www.alhambramusic.org/.
If you have news for this column, please send it to Christina Mayo at christinammayo@gmail.com.
