We all can help, even through small donations, the victims of Hurricane Matthew

Before we can help the people of another nation as they struggle through a time of disaster, we have to turn our attention to cities and states in our own country where so many are digging out from under the rubble left in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.
Yet, this is not the time to turn our backs on the less fortunate in countries such as Haiti, where hundreds died in Hurricane Matthew, leaving thousands more without food, water or proper shelter. The pictures of the devastation are alarming. As the scenes of destruction sink into my mind, I think: What can I do to help?
I am sure it is a question many of you have asked in the past week. It is at such times that we feel so helpless. It is so easy to become overwhelmed at the sight of the devastation, There seems to be so much need everywhere that whatever we can do to help seems to me like a drop of water poured in the ocean. But then I think: My donation may be ever so small, but if everyone chipped in their “little bit,” together it will become a lot.
Which brings me to this: Anyone can help. There are many legitimate charities that are there to accept your donations. To make a monetary donation for the people left stranded in South Carolina in Matthew’s aftermath, call the American Red Cross, or start a drive at your own church or your civic organization.
I called the American Red Cross of Miami Dade and was told that monetary donations are being accepted. To donate, you may go to www.RedCross.org or bring your donation to the Red Cross at 335 SW 27th Ave., Miami , FL 331245. You may also call 1-800-RedCross to donate.
I called Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Church at 110 NE 62nd St. and was told the church is accepting everything from bottled water, to nonperishable foods and utensils. Babies need to be fed and diapered, so there is a dire need of baby food and formula and disposable diapers. Women need feminine products, and the wounded need bandages, anti-bacterial cream and soap.
Also, there is a need of clean towels, and bedding such as blankets and clean clothes for men, women and children.
The Archdiocese of Miami’s Catholic Charities has established a disaster relief fund to assist the people in the Caribbean nations affected by Hurricane Matthew.
Monetary donations will be accepted through the Catholic Charities website, www.ccadm.org. Click on the “Donate” tab and under the supporting box select “Disaster Relief — Hurricane Matthew” to designate your donation for the Caribbean nations affected by Matthew.
To donate by check, make checks payable to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami, 1505 NE 26th St., Wilton Manors, FL 33305
Remember, we are all in this together and together, we will get through.
HEALTH FAIR OCT. 22 IN MIAMI LAKES
For 52 years, Miami Lakes Congregational Church has reached out to the local community with programs to benefit people.
On Oct. 22, the church will sponsor its second annual health fair to offer health-related resources that are available in one place for easy access, and to offer healthcare providers in Miami Dade an opportunity to present their no fee/or reduced fee health services to the local community.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the church at 6701 Miami Lakeway South in Miami Lakes.
Community health partners at the event will include Palmetto Hospital, Miami Dade College School of Health Sciences, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Yoga 305, Catholic Hospice, and Main Street Dentistry.
Screenings services will include blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol monitoring, massage therapy, dental hygiene, breast health mammography resources, physical therapy, respiratory services, smoking cessation, nutrition information, visual health care, stroke prevention, epilepsy evaluation, MRI center and auditory screening.
The day will include a children’s corner with face painting and games and food trucks. For more information and for questions on the event call the church office at 305-822-4313.
OVERTOWN BLACK AND WHITE DANCE
The parish chapter of the Episcopal Church Women and Episcopal Church Men at the Historic Saint Agnes Episcopal Church at 1750 NW Third Ave. in Overtown invites the community to its annual Black and White Dance, “Celebrating After Five in Overtown”.
The event will feature Fredra Rhodes and the “Bare Essence” Fashion Entertainment Show, and will be in the church’s social hall from 8 p.m. until midnight. Admission is $20 per person and for this BYOB/BYOF. Refreshments will be for sale. Attire is after five, black and white.
For tickets and table reservations, contact Janet Brown at 305-450-4403.
MEN OF TOMORROW ORIENTATION
Each year, the Egelloc Civic and Social Club seeks young men who are in the 11th or 12th grades and attend public schools in Miami Dade or Broward County to participate in their Men of Tomorrow presentation.
This will be the 48th year the organization has presented this worthwhile program to the community. If you know of a young man who would like to participate in the May 6, 2017, presentation, an orientation meeting will be at 3 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Miami Norland Middle School, 1235 NW 192nd Terr. in Miami Gardens.
For more information, call Glenda Wingard-Percell at 786-251-7587 or email menoftomorrow2017@yahoo.com
COMMUNITY RACE DIALOGUES IN MIAMI SHORES
The community is invited to Unity 369, a series of community race dialogues to be presented at 9 a.m. Saturdays from Oct. 15 through Dec. 3 at Brockway Library, 10021 NE Second Ave. in Miami Shores.
Unity 360 is a series of community discussions about the ways in which race and racism shape American society and impact daily interactions. If you go, you’ll learn skills to identify racism and formulate responses that create a foundation for empathy and understanding.
Unity 360 is a Miami Shores People of Color program. For more information, contact the library at 305-758-8107 or email miamishorespoc@gmail.com
