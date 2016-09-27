Jewish High Holy Days begin sundown Oct. 2

Starting at sundown on Oct. 2, our Jewish friends will observe the High Holy Days or The Days of Awe. On the Jewish calendar, the year is 5777, and we, at Neighbors in Religion, wish them a very Happy New Year, filled with peace and health.
With that said, special services will be held at synagogues throughout the county, including Temple Judea at 5500 Granada Blvd. in Coral Gables. The schedule of High Holy Days events are as follows:
Led by Rabbi Judith Siegal and Rabbi Jonathan Fisch, Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, will begin at 8 p.m. (sundown) Oct. 2. Day-long services begin 10 a.m. on Oct. 3 and 4.
Kol Nidre, the evening start of Yom Kippur, begins 8 p.m. on Oct. 11 and Yom Kippur day services start at 10 a.m. on Oct. 12.
During High Holy Days services, there will be the ceremonial “blowing of the Shofar,” which is the ram’s horn; congregants reading from the Holy Torah; eating “good omen” foods, such as apples and honey, so that one should be granted a good and sweet new year, and dipping challah bread in honey.
For children age 10 and under, there will be Family Service “Days of Awwwww” and a High Holy Days Inner-active Family Style service.
If you plan to go, RSVP by emailing temple President Jeanne A. Becker at jbecker@beckerpublicrelations.com.
HIGH HOLIDAY SERVICES
Chabad of Dadeland and West Kendall, 12100 SW 92nd St., announces its 5777 (2016) High Holiday service schedule and invites the community to join for “traditional services blended with contemporary messages in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.”
Rosh Hashanah services begin 7 p.m. Oct. 2, followed by a traditional dinner by reservation only.
▪ Oct. 3: Morning services at 9:45 a.m.; children’s program 10:45 a.m.; shofar sounding 11:30 a.m., followed by a holiday buffet (kiddush) and Tashlicha
▪ Oct. 4: Morning services at 10:30 a.m., followed by kiddush and desserts.
Yom Kippur services:
▪ Oct. 11: Fast begins at 6:40 p.m., with Kol Nidre at 7 p.m.
▪ Oct. 12: Morning services at 10 a.m.; children’s program 11 a.m.
▪ Yizkor memorial services honoring loved ones will be at noon; Mincha and Neilah closing services 6:30 p.m. followed by the fast end at 7:31 p.m. and break the fast.
Throughout the prayer services there will be explanation and instruction. Hebrew-English prayer books will be provided, and the children’s program will be held while their parents are in the adult service.
While no tickets are required, a suggested donation of $54 per person will be accepted. To RSVP and for more information, call Rabbi Getzy and Chana Rubashkin at 786-501-4072, or email Rabbigetzy@gmail.com
COUNTERACTING TERRORISM AND PRAYER
Kari Mashos, an international speaker and practitioner and teacher of Christian Science healing, will present a talk, “Counteracting terrorism — the global reach of prayer” 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at Courtyard Marriott, 2051 S. LeJeune Rd. in Coral Gables.
Said Mashos: “We can rely on the law of the First Commandment, that there really is only one God, one power, and it is able to unify everyone in the spirit of true brotherhood. When we use this understanding of the one God, one mind, it acts as a law of protection and it blesses ourselves as well as everyone around us.”
In her talk, Mashos will share ideas based on the book Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures by Mary Baker Edy, and the Bible. She will share her own experiences to help the audience explore how to connect more deeply with universal love to find comfort, safety and peace.
Mashos who was an opera singer for several years, and even founded her own opera company to highlight social issues, said it was her study of the Bible and Science and Healing that helped her through the feelings of abandonment by her father and the psychological effects of abuse.
She is a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship and the lecture is open to the community.
FALL INDOOR YARD SALE
You are invited to come, browse and buy at the annual Fall Indoor Yard Sale presented by Palm Springs United Methodist Church Oct. 7, 8 and 15 at the church, 5700 W. 12th Ave. in Hialeah.
The two-weekend yard sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature a variety of items for sale. The bargains will include clothing for men and women, baby clothes, craft supplies, linens, records, videos, toys, small furniture, a large selection of small electrical appliances, electronics, luggage, lamps, pictures, collectables, books, and holiday items and decorations.
There will also be lunch and snack foods for sale. The money raised will be used for church work and missions. For more information, call 305-821-3232 or 305-821-2073. You may also send a email to the church at office@palmspringsumc.com.
DYNAMIC PRAISE EXPERIENCE
Get ready to attend the next “Dynamic Praise Experience and After Party to be 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at First Church of North Miami, United Church of Christ at 1200 NE 135th St. in North Miami. The church is also known as “South Florida’s home for Hip Hop.”
The free worship service/concert is held on the second Friday of every month and caters to teenagers and young adults ages 20-32. The program features a live band playing Christian Hip Hop and contemporary Christian music. The after party follows on the church campus and features a live DJ spinning Christian Hip Hop and Christian contemporary music.
The October guest will feature local artist Marsel, soul singer/songwriter. The youngest of five born into a musical family (his mother sang background vocals for sever gospel artists), he was surrounded by music throughout his life, becoming heavily involved in music at a very young age. He is a graduate of Everglades High School and now pursues his music full time.
Other guests will include Jallen Musiq and his band. The Rev. Harvey Lockhart said, “First Church has known about the brilliant artistry and music ministry of Jallen Musiq and his band for some time now. We first discovered his gifts at one of our sister churches, where he sings from time to time.”
The order of service will include a sermon from Lockhart, pastor of First Church, that is customized “to speak to the needs, concerns and interests of our young people and their families.”
GOOMBAY FESTIVAL IN KEY WEST
Enjoy the 2016 Goombay Festival, which will be held the weekend of Oct. 22 in Key West.
Members of the Historic Saint Agnes Episcopal Church in Overtown will sponsor a bus excursion to America’s Southernmost City. The one-day trip cost $60 per person, and boarding will be from 8 to 8:30 a.m. at St. Agnes, 1750 NW Third Ave. in Overtown.
To go with the church, call Anna Pratt at 305-975-3162; Audrey Strachan, 786-222-3065 or Elestine Allen at 786-296-3818.
If the St. Agnes bus is filled before you can get your tickets, the classes of 1960 and 1964 from Booker T. Washington High School, are also sponsoring trips to the Goombay Festival.
The Class of 1960 will depart at 7 a.m. from Golden Glades Park ‘N Ride, and the cost is $60 per person. The fare includes a continental breakfast, and a full-course Bahamian luncheon will be provided once you get to Key West. The bus will return at 7:30 p.m.
To RSVP, call Cornelia Sands at 305-621-6412; Ramona Exum at 305-625-2961; Jimmie Knowles at 786-356-2282, or George Storr at 678-428-7260.
Finally, the BTW Class of 1964 will make the trip and the round-trip fare is $50 per person and will include snacks. The bus will leave at 6 a.m. from Golden Glades Park ‘N Ride and will return at 9 p.m.
To RSVP, call class President Gladstone Hunter at 305-632-6506, or Vice President Mary Hyor at 954-551-8314.
RESTAURANTS SUPPORT CAMILLUS HOUSE
From Oct. 2 through Nov. 23, a new restaurant discount program, “Culinary Community for Camillus House,” will happen. The program will start just after Miami Spice and will enable food and wine enthusiasts to continue to enjoy delicious meals at discounted prices while benefiting a vital cause, Camillus House.
Throughout the run of the program. participating restaurants will offer a fixed price, two-course lunches for $15 per person, and/or two-course dinners for $25 per person, excluding gratuities. The cost represents a 20 percent to 30 percent discount from usual menu prices, with 5 percent generated from the meals going directly to Camillus House to feed and house individuals and families who are in need.
Participating restaurants will include, Barceloneta; River Seafood Oyster Bar; Timo; Cafe at Books and Books; Soyka Restaurant; Mina Mediterraneo; Brasserie Central; Swine Table and Bar; Via Verdi Cucina Italiana; Izzy’s Fish and Oyster Bar; Gusto Fino Italian Cafe; Los Ranchos Steak House( all four locations), and Mare Mio Restaurant.
For more information on the program go to, www.cc4camillus.org.
