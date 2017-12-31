More Videos 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide Pause 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 4:17 Video: South Florida's year that was 1:44 The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami 0:28 Shoppers flee Aventura Mall after unconfirmed reports of shooting 0:39 Miami Beach mayor proposes minimum-wage hike in defiance of Florida law 0:39 UM quarterback Malik Rosier discusses the Canes' Orange Bowl loss to Wisconsin 1:44 Mark Richt discusses the Miami Hurricanes' Orange Bowl loss 3:10 Erik Spoelstra discusses Miami Heat's comeback win against Orlando Magic 3:54 Walter Mercado: Ring in 2018 with magic Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

At King Mango Strut, Miami spoofs a wacky 2017. (And yes, there was a lot of Trump.) The 36th annual King Mango Strut Parade in Coconut Grove spoofed President Donald Trump, Hurricane Irma and more only-in-Florida stories on New Year’s Eve 2017. The 36th annual King Mango Strut Parade in Coconut Grove spoofed President Donald Trump, Hurricane Irma and more only-in-Florida stories on New Year’s Eve 2017. Matias J. Ocner / Carl Juste The Miami Herald

The 36th annual King Mango Strut Parade in Coconut Grove spoofed President Donald Trump, Hurricane Irma and more only-in-Florida stories on New Year’s Eve 2017. Matias J. Ocner / Carl Juste The Miami Herald