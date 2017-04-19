Shooting injures one in Coconut Grove

A shooting in Coconut Grove about 300 yards from an elementary school sent one man to the hospital on Wednesday.
Miami police say they found a 26-year-old man shot in the foot at 1:46 p.m. at 3681 Florida Ave. The man was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Meanwhile, nearby Tucker Elementary School went on lockdown.
No suspects are in custody.
Well, there was another shooting just now down the street from Miami's Tucker Elementary, which is again on lockdown as a result. https://t.co/eNip3XaP6K— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) April 19, 2017
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments