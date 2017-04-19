Coconut Grove

April 19, 2017 3:04 PM

Shooting injures one in Coconut Grove

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

A shooting in Coconut Grove about 300 yards from an elementary school sent one man to the hospital on Wednesday.

Miami police say they found a 26-year-old man shot in the foot at 1:46 p.m. at 3681 Florida Ave. The man was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Meanwhile, nearby Tucker Elementary School went on lockdown.

No suspects are in custody.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.

David J. Neal

