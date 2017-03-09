Two men robbed at gunpoint by a trio of robbers in Coconut Grove

Miami police are looking for three men who detectives say robbed two men at gunpoint in Coconut Grove earlier this year.
The robbery happened just after 8 p.m. Jan. 27 near Frow Avenue and Margaret Street.
The two victims told police that the three startled them as they walked in the area. One of the men told police that one robber pointed a gun at him and demanded his wallet. The other victim told police that a different robber demanded his property, but he wasn’t carrying anything.
The robbers took off running.
Shortly after the robbery, the offenders tried to use the stolen bank cards at a nearby Bank of America and at a Neiman Marcus store in Coral Gables, police said. The transactions were declined.
They then tried ordering a LYFT ride with the card, but that didn’t work.
Police offered a description of the three robbers:
▪ ▪ ▪ One is described as being clean shaven with a short haircut, between 16 to 18 years old, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and black pants.
▪ The second person is described as being clean shaven, between 16 and 18 years old, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark pants and a hospital mask covering his face.
▪ The third person described as being clean shaven, between 16 and 18 years old, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 to 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
Comments