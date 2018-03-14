Woman scarred for life after receiving facial injections from fake doctor, cops say

She wanted to improve her appearance, so she went to Claudia Hernandez Mesa for several “cosmetic treatments,” police say.

But instead of beautifying her, police say Hernandez Mesa’s injections disfigured the woman, leaving her with permanent scars on her face.

On Tuesday, Hernandez Mesa, 53, was arrested and charged with practicing medicine without a license. She was being held Wednesday in jail with no bond.

“This woman suffered a disfigurement because of an unknown substance being injected into her body,” said Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for Miami police.

According to police, the Florida Department of Health alerted the city about a complaint filed against Hernandez Mesa.

The Miami Police Department’s Economic Crimes Unit detectives and the health department teamed up to investigate Hernandez Mesa.

Police say the woman went to CryoXtreme Therapy at 92 SW Third St., in the Brickell area, on several occasions to get different procedures to “improve her physique.”

On this occasion she “underwent a facial procedure,” police say. Soon after, the woman “felt excruciating pain and swelling, causing her to return for attention,” police said.

Despite several more visits, the swelling and pain didn’t go away. Police say she ended up getting medical attention and “was advised by doctors that she faced the threat of permanent scarring on the left side of her face if she did not undergo immediate treatment for the massive infection caused from the procedure.”

After surgery, the woman is still scarred, police said.

Hernandez Mesa told police she was a spa worker. The spa offers treatments with subzero temperature, according to its website.

Fallat said detectives believe that Hernandez Mesa has performed procedures on more people. The department is asking people to come forward if they have been treated by Hernandez Mesa.

“We need to make sure that people know this is illegal and should not be happening,” Fallat said.