Man crossing street in Brickell-area hit by van

A 70-year-old man was injured Wednesday afternoon when a transport van hit him as he crossed a street in the Brickell area, according to Miami Fire Rescue.
The accident happened at about 3:30 p.m. at 15th Street and Brickell Avenue.
The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with a serious injury to his arm, said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll.
There was no one in the van at the time of the accident and the driver was not injured, Carroll said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
