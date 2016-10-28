Photo Gallery: Halloween parade at Mary Brickell Villagel | Fri., Oct. 28, 2016

Southside Elementary School second-graders Gianna Garcia, left, and Tiffany Escalante, both 8, share a sugar-fueled laugh as they wait to collect more goodies during a pre-Halloween parade Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at the Shops at Mary Brickell Village. Miami Police officers escorted about 1,000 Southside students from their school to the complex, at 901 S. Miami Ave. There, the kids met costumed characters and collected candy as they walked through the courtyard. They got a police escort back to the school, at 45 SW 13th St.
MARSHA HALPER
mhalper@miamiherald.com
Richard Barthelemy, manager of the Publix at Mary Brickell Village, gives crayons and a coloring book to Southside Elementary School second-grader Bailey Brown, 7, during a pre-Halloween parade Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. About 1,000 Southside students collected candy and other goodies as they walked through the Shops at Mary Brickell Village, 901 S. Miami Ave. Afterward, Miami Police officers escorted them back to their school, at 45 SW 13th St.
MARSHA HALPER
mhalper@miamiherald.com
Raymond Mendoza, 9, center, and fellow Southside Elementary School fourth-graders check out their candy-filled bags during a pre-Halloween parade Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at the Shops at Mary Brickell Village. Miami Police officers escorted about 1,000 Southside students from their school to the complex, at 901 S. Miami Ave. There, the kids met costumed characters and collected candy as they walked through the courtyard. They got a police escort back to the school, at 45 SW 13th St.
MARSHA HALPER
mhalper@miamiherald.com
Dominic Santos, 6, a Southside Elementary School first-grader, shares a power pose with Dylan Rickenbacker of Creative Characters during a pre-Halloween parade for students Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at the Shops at Mary Brickell Village. Both wear Captain America costumes. Churrasco Brasil hired several costumed heroes and Disney characters to greet the about 1,000 Southside students who participated. Miami Police officers escorted the kids from their school to the complex, at 901 S. Miami Ave. The students collected candy as they walked through the courtyard and got a police escort back to the school, at 45 SW 13th St.
MARSHA HALPER
mhalper@miamiherald.com
Southside Elementary School students make their way through a courtyard at the Shops at Mary Brickell Village during their pre-Halloween parade Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. The students collected candy and other goodies, such as crayons and coloring books, as they walked through the complex, at 901 S. Miami Ave. Afterward, Miami Police officers escorted them back to their school, at 45 SW 13th St.
MARSHA HALPER
mhalper@miamiherald.com
Francina Weaver, a cashier at the Mary Brickell Village Publix, gives crayons to Southside Elementary School students during their pre-Halloween parade Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. About 1,000 Southside students collected candy and other goodies as they walked through the Shops at Mary Brickell Village, at 901 S. Miami Ave. Afterward, Miami Police officers escorted them back to their school, at 45 SW 13th St.
MARSHA HALPER
mhalper@miamiherald.com
Southside Elementary School kindergartner Silvia Alvarez, 5, holds hands with her dad, Joseph Alvarez, during a pre-Halloween parade Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at the Shops at Mary Brickell Village. Alvarez described his costume as “SkeleDad — this is the skinniest I’ll ever get.” Miami Police officers escorted about 1,000 Southside students from their school to the complex, at 901 S. Miami Ave. The students collected candy as they walked through the courtyard and got a police escort back to the school, at 45 SW 13th St.
MARSHA HALPER
mhalper@miamiherald.com
Jessica Farr holds up her daughter Olivia, 2, to get a better view of the festivities during a pre-Halloween parade for Southside Elementary School students Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. Farr and Olivia joined other volunteers from Christ Fellowship in downtown Miami to hand out goodie bags to the students, who also collected candy as they walked through the Shops of Mary Brickell Village, at 901 S. Miami Ave. Afterward, Miami Police officers escorted the students back to their school, at 45 SW 13th St.
MARSHA HALPER
mhalper@miamiherald.com
Brightly costumed girls from Southside Elementary School wait in line to collect more candy during a pre-Halloween parade Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at the Shops at Mary Brickell Village. Miami Police officers escorted about 1,000 Southside students from their school to the complex, at 901 S. Miami Ave. The students collected candy as they walked through the courtyard and got a police escort back to the school, at 45 SW 13th St.
MARSHA HALPER
mhalper@miamiherald.com
Southside Elementary School kindergarteners meet costumed superheroes and Disney characters during a pre-Halloween parade Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at the Shops at Mary Brickell Village. Miami Police officers escorted about 1,000 Southside students from their school to the complex, at 901 S. Miami Ave. The kids collected candy as they walked through the courtyard and got a police escort back to the school, at 45 SW 13th St.
MARSHA HALPER
mhalper@miamiherald.com
Balfour Beatty Construction project manager Nathan Atkin, left, and field engineer Joseph Faluade Jr. refill candy supplies during a pre-Halloween parade for Southside Elementary School students Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. At right, Helen Malara, Moss Construction project accountant, holds candy in a hardhat as students file by to collect the sweets at the Shops at Mary Brickell Village, at 901 S. Miami Ave. about 1,000 Southside students took part in the costumed parade. Afterward, Miami Police officers escorted them back to their school.
MARSHA HALPER
mhalper@miamiherald.com