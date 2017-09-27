Aventura - Sunny Isles

Window washer got up the building, but needed help in getting down

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

September 27, 2017 10:37 AM

The window washer who was spending a little too much time on the 12th floor of the Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort wasn’t a Peeping Tom.

He was stuck.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesman Felipe Lay said when crews responded Wednesday to the 9:41 a.m. call at the Sunny Isles Beach hotel, they found the window washer stuck on his platform.

The malfunction that briefly marooned the man and his squeegee wasn’t clear, but rescue workers proceeded to get the man down from the hotel at 16701 Collins Ave.

