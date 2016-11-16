The mom turned away for a second. The baby began falling. Enter the 9-year-old brother.

13:24 First recordings of 911 call out of Pulse shows chaos and horror for those trapped inside Pause

0:21 Armed man robs Miami Family Dollar Store

2:09 High-end bong brand sues local smoke shops over knockoffs

1:03 Students march to demand protection for undocumented immigrants

1:45 NASCAR drivers races on track and towards medical career

0:23 Video shows cement truck overturning near gas station

4:02 Election Day by the numbers

2:04 Dwyane Wade talks about beating the Heat in his return to Miami

2:25 After big overtime wins, Florida Panthers hit Toronto