The mom turned away for a second. The baby began falling. Enter the 9-year-old brother.

Tila Levi was distracted for just a few seconds, but it was enough time for her infant son to fall off his diaper table.
Levi was getting ready to put her five children to bed. She was changing the diaper of Eitan, one of her 11-month old twins, when she turned around to help another son, Zion, with his homework.
Eitan was lying on his back on the diaper-changing table, about 4 feet high, when he rolled off and began falling.
His 9-year-old brother Joseph ran, stretched out his arms and lunged to catch the baby in mid-air, much like a soccer goalie trapping a ball. His impressive catch, which happened on Sept. 29, was recorded by a security camera in the twins' bedroom in the Levi home in Bal Harbour.
“I was getting everyone ready for bed. I was home alone with the kids. Really, I am not proud of what happened. When you're taking care of a lot of things at the same time, sometimes you don't pay attention and you mess up,” Levi told el Nuevo Herald. “First I was embarrassed. I am a good mother who takes care of her kids, and I just turned away for a second. I wasn't ready to share this video until now.”
“But I realized that this is a truly miraculous story, that I was lucky to have lived it, and that it could happen to anyone,” said the 35-year-old Levi.
The first thing she said to Joseph was that he was a hero.
“I told him, ‘You saved your little brother. You saved his life,’” Levi added. “Joseph was not even in the room. He came in to ask me a question, saw the baby and ran to catch him.”
Joseph said he can’t believe he did it — he weighs only about 30 pounds. He attributes it to divine intervention.
“I never would have been able to catch him because I don't run so fast. I felt like something came and pushed me forward,” he said in an interview with WSVN. “When it happened, I just ran and caught him.”
His mother also believes Joseph received divine help.
“I believe in God and I believe in miracles, but I had never personally seen one, right in front of me,” she said. “It was just before Rosh Hashanah and we started the year celebrating this miracle.”
Levi said she decided to share the video with the news media to keep others from making the same mistake.
“It could happen to anyone,” she said. “Obviously, I am more careful now, but things can happen in one second. Our lives can change in one second. Everyone also told me that if you save a life, it's worth sharing that.’’
