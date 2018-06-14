As Ramadan comes to a close, a day of feasting can begin

After 30 days of fasting from sunrise to sunset, Muslims across the country are greeting the end of Ramadan with a celebratory day of feasting and prayers known as Eid al-Fitr.
Every family celebrates the beginning of Eid al-Fitr differently.
For Mansura Minhas, a member of Hallandale Beach's Baitul Naseer Mosque, celebrations began Thursday with preparation. Girls buy bangles and apply henna. Like many celebrating Eid, Minhas will go shopping for clothes, shoes, and gifts for others.
"Giving back is very important to Islam. You have to be kind and compassionate, you have to share the joys of Eid with others," she says.
Minhas is in the process of wrapping presents for children in her mosque and on Friday plans to give the older members small boxes inscribed with "Eid Mubarak," the standard greeting during the holiday.
Then comes the food. After a month-long fast, Eid means platters of sweet delicacies served at mosques and at home.
"God has given Eid as a reward for one month long fasting," explains Khalid Minhas, Mansura's husband. Khalid says his most highly anticipated dish during the holiday is sheer khurma, a milky Pakistani pudding made with vermicelli.
On Friday, mosques around South Florida will have special prayer services called Salat al-Eid.
Eid events and services:
- Masjid Al-Ansar, 5245 NW Seventh Ave., Miami — Celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the oldest mosque in South Florida. The mosque is hosting a block party from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., offering free barbeque chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs, and games for children. The mosque will also be holding a prayer service at 9:30 a.m.
- Islamic Foundation of South Florida, 5455 NW 108th Ave., Sunrise — The foundation is offering a prayer service for Eid at 8:30 a.m.
- Islamic Center of Greater Miami-Masjid Miami Gardens, 4305 NW 183rd St. — The mosque is offering two prayer services for Eid at 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
- Islamic School of Miami,- 11699 SW 147th Ave. — The mosque is also offering two prayer services at 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
- Baitul Naseer Mosque, 208 NW Seventh Ct., Hallandale Beach — The mosque is offering a prayer service at 10:30 a.m.
Comments