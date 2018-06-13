The mystery of the dead woman near a nightclub, trucks and discount grocery

As Wednesday dawned, a call of an unconscious woman on a sidewalk presented Miami police with a mystery.
The woman, who was discovered at 6:20 a.m., lay on Northwest 25th Avenue between 37th and 38th streets. L'Boulevard Cafe nightclub had its nightly closing almost two hours earlier at the corner of Northwest 25th Avenue and 37th Street. People preparing Santa Rosa Discount grocery store for its 7 a.m. opening were arriving to work across the street from ATS Truck Center.
Miami police were examining video from the surrounding establishments for any clues. A person told Herald news partner CBS4 he saw a car that looked like a brown Honda stop on the road, appear to leave the body, then take offl.
Anyone with information should contact Miami police at 305-603-6300 or Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477), by texting 274637 with "CSMD" and the tip; or by the Miami Crime Stoppers website.
