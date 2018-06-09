Toll relief is coming, but it won't even cover the cost of aspirin to cure traffic headaches

These commuters will soon see savings when Sunpass and toll-by-plate rates are reduced on MDX-operated expressways on July 1, 2018. Suddenly this stretch of State Road 836-Dolphin Expressway seems like a bargain as drivers will save 4 or 8 cents, depending on whether they use Sunpass or toll-by-plate to pay tolls. C.M. Guerrero El Nuevo Herald File