Toll relief is coming, but it won't even cover the cost of aspirin to cure traffic headaches

The Miami-Dade Expressway Authority approved a reduction of the Sunpass and toll-by-plate rates on its five MDX-operated expressways: the Dolphin, Airport, Don Shula, Snapper Creek and the Gratigny Parkway.
The new toll rates will take effect July 1.
But don't plan on using those savings to pay for your vacation escape from the region's constant road construction projects and traffic tie-ups.
Your max savings will be a whopping 4 cents if you are a Sunpass user and 8 cents if you drive without the transponder and have your license plates read by the eyes in the sky.
Still, MDX's board members celebrated the decision at its May 29 directors meeting.
"After many months of thoughtful analysis, discussions, and evaluation, I am thrilled to announce that we approved action lowering MDX toll rates by an average of 6 percent, effective July 1, 2018," said MDX Chairperson Shelly Smith Fano in a statement.
"The MDX Board has always acted on the best interest of Miami-Dade County, MDX bondholders and most importantly our valued customers," she added.
Here are the expressways where Sunpass rates will be reduced:
▪ State Road 836 — Dolphin Expressway. Current toll: 70 cents. New toll: 66 cents, 4 cent reduction.
▪ SR 112 — Airport Expressway. Current toll: 35 cents. New toll: 33 cents, 2 cent reduction.
▪ SR 874 — Don Shula Expressway. Current toll: 50 cents. New toll: 47 cents, 3 cent reduction.
▪ SR 878 — Snapper Creek Expressway. Current toll: 25 cents. New toll: 23 cents, 2 cent reduction.
▪ SR 924 — Gratigny Parkway. Current toll: 50 cents. New toll: 47 cents, 3 cent reduction.
Here are the expressways where toll-by-plate rates will be reduced:
▪ SR 836 — Dolphin Expressway. Current toll: $1.40. New toll: $1.32, 8 cent reduction.
▪ SR 112 — Airport Expressway. Current toll: 70 cents. New toll: 66 cents, 4 cent reduction.
▪ SR 874 — Don Shula Expressway. Current toll: $1.. New toll: 94 cents, 4 cent reduction.
▪ SR 878 — Snapper Creek Expressway. Current toll: 50 cents. New toll: 46 cents, 4 cent reduction.
▪ SR 924 — Gratigny Parkway. Current toll: $1. New toll: 94 cents, 4 cent reduction.
