A dead woman was found in a wheelchair outside Publix. Cops don't know how she got there

A woman in a wheelchair was found dead outside a Publix early Friday morning, according to Miami police.
The woman was found by police slumped over a wheelchair near the intersection of Southwest Sixth Street and Third Avenue. Detectives have since launched a suspicious death investigation.
Miami Fire Rescue pronounced the woman dead at the scene at around 7:22 a.m. She has yet to be identified as officials try to notify next of kin.
"It is unknown how she got to that location. We don't know is she got there herself or if someone dropped her off," Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva told the Miami Herald. "The investigation continues."
