He got hit by a car while crossing the street. But that wasn't the end of it.

A man crossing a Little Haiti street over the weekend was struck by a car, police said, but that wasn't the end of the ordeal.
While the man — who ultimately died from his injuries — was down, another vehicle hit him and then took off. Police say it was possibly an Infiniti SUV.
On Thursday, police released pictures of an SUV seen in the area in hopes of identifying the driver.
Police say the accident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday around Northeast 64th Street and North Miami Avenue.
A 911 call came in reporting a hit-and-run crash. When officers arrived, they found the pedestrian, identified as Stephen Senatus, on the ground from a driver who had initially struck him, police said. That driver stayed at the scene.
"However, a silver- or blue-colored Infiniti, possibly an FX35 or FX37 SUV model, was traveling northbound on North Miami Avenue and again ran over the pedestrian, who was already on the ground from the first collision," police said. "Based on the statements of witnesses, they attempted to get the attention of the vehicle’s driver, but it continued northbound without stopping."
Senatus died three days after the accident, police said.
Anyone with information about the second driver is asked to call Miami Police Department's Traffic Homicide office at 305-603-6525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
