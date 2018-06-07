If South Florida were a country, how would it rank economically? Watch out, Hong Kong.

South Florida's $340 billion economy ranks as one of the 50 largest in the world, edging out entire countries on the list.
A new report from the U.S. Conference of Mayors is trying to highlight the economic importance of the nation's metropolitan areas by putting their output in a global context.
South Florida, a region that includes the counties of Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach, is home to the 12th largest economy in the United States. That's large enough for it to snag the 47th global ranking, just behind Hong Kong, with a $341 billion economy, and just ahead of Ireland, with a $333 billion economy.
The New York metropolitan area's $1.7 trillion economy dwarfs that part of the list, giving it the No. 10 slot globally. The New York economy is smaller than Italy's ($1.9 trillion) and larger than Canada's ($1.65 trillion).
