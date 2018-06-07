Birthday parties for the homeless are a way of saying 'you matter'

Birthday parties held for the homeless in Miami, Broward The Miami Rescue Mission and the Broward Outreach Centers held a "Bombastic Birthday Celebration" for those who are homeless. Pedro Portal / pportal@miamiherald.com ×

SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Rescue Mission and the Broward Outreach Centers held a "Bombastic Birthday Celebration" for those who are homeless. Pedro Portal / pportal@miamiherald.com