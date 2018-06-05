She was there before the zoo had its name. Now, Zoo Miami's oldest primate has died.

Prisilla had a home at Zoo Miami before the popular attraction had its current name.
Now, the Zoo Miami community is mourning the loss of its oldest primate.
On Monday, officials euthanized Prisilla, an endangered Lar gibbon, after she experienced a steep decline in her health and was diagnosed with a non-treatable condition that severely deteriorated her quality of life, Zoo Miami spokesman Ron Magill said in a release.
Prisilla was more than 48 years old and arrived at Zoo Miami in May 1981, a year after the zoo moved from Crandon Park to its location in South Miami-Dade. With its move, the zoo was renamed Miami Metrozoo and had its official grand opening in December 1981.
For its 30th anniversary, in 2010, Metrozoo was renamed Zoo Miami.
And there was Prisilla, "a crowd favorite" who swung through her habitat with her distinctive "high-pitched calls" every morning, Magill said in the release.
She was the oldest primate in Zoo Miami's collection and the third oldest Lar gibbon in North America, said Magill.
Prisilla has produced eight offspring who have started their own families at other facilities around the country.
Lar gibbons are found in the lowland forests of Southeast Asia and primarily feed on fruits, leaves, flowers and insects.
