South Florida is one of the nation's three worst places for retirees, study says

Those sitcom-buttressed stereotypes of retirees blissfully shuffleboarding, swimming and golfing their way through their final decades in South Florida don't match statistical reality, a study says.
In fact, the Miami metropolitan area ranked 48th out of the 50 largest metropolitan statistical areas for retirees when magnifymoney.com got finished crunching numbers. Only No. 50 New York and No. 49 Houston ranked worst.
"Senior volunteer rates of just 12.1% are the lowest of any metro we reviewed, the average cost per Medicare enrollee is the highest ($11,582) and it has the fourth lowest rate of seniors being up-to-date on preventative care (26.3%)," the site says in breaking down the negatives of the metro area including Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.
The site rated each metropolitan area on Lifestyle (volunteer rates for those 55 and over; rate of physical activity; percentage of new residents aged 65 or older); Cost of Living (median monthly housing costs, regional prices for basic goods and services); Medical Quality (average cost Medicare pays per enrollee; percentage of seniors up-to-date on preventive care; percentage of hospital discharges of Medicare enrollees for conditions that preventive care could have prevented); and Availability and Quality of Different Kinds of Assisted Care.
Fortunately for South Florida, mass transit and Medicare fraud didn't factor into any of the ratings.
Cost of living did, of course, and South Florida ranked below (meaning higher) than the median. Despite the well-documented troubles of assisted living facilities and nursing homes in South Florida, the area ranked above average in availability and quality of various kinds of assisted care.
If you're wondering which places topped the list: Portland, Oregon, Salt Lake City and Denver, in that order.
