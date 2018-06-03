He's 79, lost and suffers from dementia. Police are asking for the public's help

Pal Pavolni is 79 years old, suffers from dementia and was last seen at the Miami Comfort Cove assisted living facility in Allapattah.
That was Saturday. Miami police are asking for the public's help in finding Pavolni.
Pavolni's 5-foot-7, about 200 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a blue and white striped polo shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. The Miami Comfort Cove ALF is at 3511 NW 11th Ct.
Anyone who knows where Pavolni might be can call Miami police at 305-603-6322 or 305-603-6300.
