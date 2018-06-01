One person injured after van plunges from third level of parking garage at MIA

A vehicle crashed to the ground from a parking garage at Miami International Airport at about 8 a.m. Friday.
According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, of the Miami Dade Police Department, one person, the driver, was transported to JMH Ryder Trauma Center as a trauma alert. The victim, described as a white male in his 50s, is an airline employee who was in a company van.
A video on WSVN's Facebook page showed the white mangled van, its hood bashed in, windows broken. Debris is littered about. It reportedly fell four stories; the wall of the garage is also smashed.
The cause of how the accident occurred is still under investigation.
"There is no public safety concern and it does not affect airport operations," reads a MDPD release.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
