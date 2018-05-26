Photo gallery: Rainy weekend | Sat., May 26, 2018

Fouyer Jean-Baptist, 35, a tourist from Paris, fights to stay dry as he walks down Washington Avenue in Miami Beach on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Visitors leave the Hyundai Air & Sea Show in Miami Beach as it starts to rain on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Three tourists take cover under their umbrellas from the rain that continues to fall on the city of Miami and Brickell Avenue area on Saturday, May 27, 2018.
Roberto Koltun
rkoltun@miamiherald.com
Rain pours on Miami Beach visitors near Ocean Drive on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Visitors place umbrellas and try to stay dry as they attend the Hyundai Air & Sea Show in Miami Beach on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Juliana Steck, 32, a tourist from Brazil, uses her blue poncho to stay dry and enjoy the Hyundai Air & Sea Show in Miami Beach on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Rain pours on tourists as they try to stay dry in Miami Beach on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
New Orleans tourist Kelly Lu, 31, and her husband, Jonathan Lu, 33, use yellow ponchos to stay dry and enjoy the Hyundai Air & Sea Show in Miami Beach on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Fouyer Jean-Baptist, 35, a tourist from Paris, fights to stay dry as he walks down Washington Avenue in Miami Beach on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Brazilian tourists Juliana Steck, 32,and Mauro Jucewicz, 46, use ponchos to stay dry as they enjoy the Hyundai Air & Sea Show in Miami Beach on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Pedro Noveron, 29, from Atlanta, and Augusto Rodriguez, 44, share an umbrella to stay dry as they walks down Washington Avenue in Miami Beach on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Rain pours on tourists as they try to stay dry in Miami Beach on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
People take cover from the rain that continues to fall on the city of Miami along the Brickell Avenue area on Saturday, May 27, 2018.
Roberto Koltun
rkoltun@miamiherald.com
Three South American tourists attempt to take cover from the rain that continues to fall on the city of Miami around Biscayne Boulevard on Saturday, May 27, 2018.
Roberto Koltun
rkoltun@miamiherald.com