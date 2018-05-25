A weekend of parades, air shows and ceremonies to honor the fallen

Friday, May 25
Miami Seaquarium’s Salute to Heroes Week: Free admission to all veterans, police, fire, law enforcement, EMT personnel, military personnel and electric company workers through Monday. A valid military, first responder or power and utility worker photo ID is required and must be presented at the ticket counter. All accompanying family members — up to four guests — receive 50 percent off admission. Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne. Regular admission $45.99 adults, $35.99 kids 3-9. To book an animal encounter program, or for information, call 305-361-5705. www.miamiseaquarium.com.
Saturday, May 26
National Salute to America’s Heroes and Hyundai Air & Sea Show in Miami Beach: See helicopters, planes and other tactical vehicles from the U.S. military, along with a parachute demonstration by the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team. Expect delays due to inclement weather; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; beach viewing from 11th to 14th streets; displays along Ocean Drive. Free. http://usasalute.com. Concert featuring MAX, Kent Jones and Grammy award-winner Shaggy, 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, 11th Street on beach. Concert will happen rain or shine.
Memorial Day Weekend Kidzfest: The annual festival opens in conjunction with the Borowski Art Glass exhibit, “Fables and Fairytales.” Includes kids’ entertainment, games and crafts. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Monday; Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Rd., Davie. $19.95, $12.95 kids 3-11, free for 2 and under. www.flamingogardens.org.
Great American Beach Party: Features live music from country music icon Lee Greenwood. Other artists include: Swahili Band, Pitbull of Blues, Rogue Theory, Shane Duncan Band, Stall 4, and Pocket Change. Includes a kids’ zone, sand-castle contest, art show, a classic car show, a tribute to the U.S. Armed Forces and a free movie showing; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m., on Fort Lauderdale Beach near A1A and Las Olas Boulevard. Free. www.myfortlauderdalebeach.com.
Hungry Black Man Memorial Day Soul Surf and Turf Festival: Bring friends and family and enjoy BBQ and seafood, with chefs and cooks competing to be the best; 2-8 p.m., Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens. Free. For information, call 786-277-7889 or email starexsmith1@gmail.com or visit https://bit.ly/2GLjMJb.
Jungle Island reopening: The park has been closed since Hurricane Irma, but reopens with the new Aerodium outdoor skydiving simulator and new water elements; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami. $49.95 adults, $42.95 for kids 3-10. www.jungleisland.com.
Sunday, May 27
Emerging Movie Makers Showcase: A chance to see the action of film-in-the-making; 3-5 p.m., Seminole Theatre, 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead. Free. 786-650-2073 or www.seminoletheatre.org.
Reggae Festival: Family-friendly reggae and soca festival includes performances by Kingston dancehall superstars Mavado, Aidonia and Konshens, plus Ghost, Ding Dong, Masicka, Capleton and others; 2 p.m., Bayfront Park Amphitheatrer, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. $45-$135; kids under 12 free with adult. www.bestofthebestconcert.com.
Monday, May 28
Sgt. LaDavid T. Johnson Memorial Day Breakfast: The city of Miami Gardens is hosting a free breakfast from 9-11 a.m. at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th St., to honor those who have died in service to the nation. The breakfast is named for Johnson, the soldier from Miami Gardens who died in Niger in an ambush last October. RSVP required. Go to memorialdayinthegardens2018.eventbrite.com or call 305-914-9070.
Miami Shores Memorial Day ceremony: Michael Shepherd, a West Point grad who served as a cavalry squadron platoon leader in Afghanistan, will speak at the Miami Shores Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Shepherd, an Eagle Scout who grew up in the village, will pay tribute to LaDavid T. Johnson, the Army sergeant from Miami Gardens killed in an ambush in Niger. The ceremony is at Memorial Park, Northeast 94th Street and Second Avenue. Free.
Coral Gables Memorial Day ceremony: 9 a.m., War Memorial Youth Center, 405 University Dr., Coral Gables. Free. 305-460-5600.
Historic Miami Cemetery Memorial Day tour: Pay tribute to the dozens of hometown soldiers who were killed in action and one merchant marine who died when his ship, “The James Sprunt,” was sunk off the coast of Cuba in 1943. Two tours are provided; 9-11:30 a.m., City of Miami Cemetery, 1800 NE Second Ave., Miami. Free. 786-999-2658.
Remembering Our Heroes: The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee commemorates the U.S. entrance into World War I. Events include a wreath-laying ceremony, a color guard parade and special remarks by Maj. Gen. David G. Bellon, commander of the U.S Marine Corps Forces, South. 10 a.m. Monday; Woodlawn Park Cemetery, 3260 SW Eighth St., Miami. Free.
Surfside Memorial Day ceremony: Event includes presentation of colors, Scout troops and special guests. Light refreshments provided; 10 a.m., Veterans Park, 8791 Collins Ave., Surfside. Free. For more information, call 305-866-3635 or visit www.townofsurfsidefl.gov.
Davie Memorial Day parade and ceremony: Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and steps off at the Davie Fire administration building, 6905 Orange Dr., and ends at the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds, 4271 Davie Rd. The ceremony after the parade begins at 11 a.m. in the Rodeo Arena. Free. 954-778-0599 or https://smcc.us/
City of Hialeah Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 a.m., Triangle Park at Palm Avenue and Okeechobee Road. Free. 305-883-5820.
Miami Beach Police Department’s Memorial Day ceremony: 3:15 p.m., MBPD Headquarters, 1100 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Free. 305-673-7901.
Pembroke Pines Memorial Day ceremony: Includes a presentation of colors, guest speakers and a wreath-placing; 9 a.m., Fletcher Park, 7900 Johnson St., Pembroke Pines. Free. 954-392-2116 or http://www.ppines.com/325/Special-Events.
Sunrise Memorial Day service: The ceremony includes a wreath-placing, speakers, music, light refreshments and the presentation of colors; 9 a.m., Sunrise Civic Center Amphitheater, 10610 West Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise. Free. 954-746-3670 or https://bit.ly/2IHMz2S.
Plantation Memorial Day ceremony: 9:30 a.m., Plantation Veterans Memorial Park, 1776 Lauderdale West Dr., Plantation. Free. https://www.facebook.com/events/185527385421965/.
PAMM Memorial Day BBQ: Held on the waterfront terrace. Catch a live performance by garage rock band SunGhosts, plus food and refreshments for sale, art-making with PAMM teaching artists, and a special appearance by Coast Guard Air Station Miami; 1 p.m., Pérez Art Museum, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. $16. http://pamm.org/memorialday18?mc_cid=9ab8631584&mc_eid=8ddf2a46dd.
