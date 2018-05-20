Photo Gallery: Cuba Nostalgia

(L to R) Melanie, Gaby, Jasmine, Darlene and Dany of the Ritmo Danzón dance group as they perform at CubaNostalgia at the Miami-Dade Fair Expo Center on Saturday, May 19 2018.
Roberto Koltun
rkoltun@miamiherald.com
Artist and profesor Judith Acosta at CubaNostalgia at the Miami-Dade Fair Expo Center on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Sara Gonzalez walks in front of a poster at CubaNostalgia at the Miami-Dade Fair Expo Center on Saturday, May 19 2018.
A group of attendees observe a display of images of Cuban personalities from the Cuban Cultural Heritage at CubaNostalgia at the Miami-Dade Fair Expo Center on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Denis Fajardo and his wife Kate Oppenheirmer take selfie in front of a picture of the Morro Castle at the entrance of Havana Bay in Cuba at CubaNostalgia at the Miami-Dade Fair Expo Center on Saturday, May 19 2018.
(L to R), Dalia Berlier and Maria Otero look at artwork by artist Delfi Cruces (right) at CubaNostalgia at the Miami-Dade Fair Expo Center on Saturday, May 19 2018.
