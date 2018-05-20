Photo Gallery: Haitian Compas Festival | Saturday, May 19, 2018

Fans of Haitian music refused to let South Florida’s wet weather prevent them from attending the Haitian Compas Festival Saturday at Mana Wynwood in Miami. The premier showcase for Haitian music and culture in the United States, the festival is celebrating 20 years.
Stilt walker, Lucky Bruno, performs for festival attendees at the Haitian Compas Festival at Mana Wynwood on May 19, 2018. Fans of Haitian music refused to let South Florida's wet weather prevent them from attending the Haitian Compas Festival Saturday at Mana Wynwood in Miami. The premier showcase for Haitian music and culture in the United States, the festival is celebrating 20 years.
Stilt walker, Lucky Bruno, performs for festival attendees at the Haitian Compas Festival at Mana Wynwood on May 19, 2018. Fans of Haitian music refused to let South Florida's wet weather prevent them from attending the Haitian Compas Festival Saturday at Mana Wynwood in Miami. The premier showcase for Haitian music and culture in the United States, the festival is celebrating 20 years.
A group performs at the Haitian Compas Festival at Mana Wynwood on May 19, 2018. Fans of Haitian music refused to let South Florida's wet weather prevent them from attending the Haitian Compas Festival Saturday at Mana Wynwood in Miami. The premier showcase for Haitian music and culture in the United States, the festival is celebrating 20 years.
A group performs at the Haitian Compas Festival at Mana Wynwood on May 19, 2018. Fans of Haitian music refused to let South Florida's wet weather prevent them from attending the Haitian Compas Festival Saturday at Mana Wynwood in Miami. The premier showcase for Haitian music and culture in the United States, the festival is celebrating 20 years.
Fans of Haitian music refused to let South Floridaâ€™s wet weather prevent them from attending the Haitian Compas Festival Saturday at Mana Wynwood in Miami. The premier showcase for Haitian music and culture in the United States, the festival is celebrating 20 years.
Haitian Compas Festival attendee Kaysina Claudio dances with her Haitian flag at Mana Wynwood on May 19, 2018. Fans of Haitian music refused to let South Florida's wet weather prevent them from attending the Haitian Compas Festival Saturday at Mana Wynwood in Miami. The premier showcase for Haitian music and culture in the United States, the festival is celebrating 20 years.
Haitian rapper Billy Blue performs at the Haitian Compas Festival at Mana Wynwood on May 19, 2018 Fans of Haitian music refused to let South Florida's wet weather prevent them from attending the Haitian Compas Festival Saturday at Mana Wynwood in Miami. The premier showcase for Haitian music and culture in the United States, the festival is celebrating 20 years.
