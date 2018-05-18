An Amber Alert was issued for missing Miami teen Daina Bellegarde, 17, who was last seen May 7 on the 1700 block of Northwest 95th Street. A witness said the girl she saw being forced into a gray SUV in Titusville, near Orlando, on Tuesday matches her description.
Missing Miami teen may have been abducted near Orlando, police say

By Howard Cohen

May 18, 2018 09:17 AM

A teenager that was seen being forced into an SUV in Titusville earlier this week could be a 17-year-old girl Miami-Dade police have been looking for since May 7.

Miami-Dade Police issued another missing person report on Thursday on Daina Bellegarde after Titusville police said a witness saw a girl matching her description being forced into a gray SUV on Tuesday, WESH 2 reported.

The report describes Daina as a frequent runaway who was last seen on May 7, when she was dropped off at school in the 1700 block of Northwest 95th Street in Miami. She is 5-feet-5-inches, 140 pounds and wears her hair long with black braids and has a nose piercing.

Local police upgraded the case and consider Daina missing and endangered, WSVN reports. She may have been abducted in Titusville, which is a city near Orlando.

If you have any information on Daina Bellagarde, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

