Missing Miami teen may have been abducted near Orlando, police say

A teenager that was seen being forced into an SUV in Titusville earlier this week could be a 17-year-old girl Miami-Dade police have been looking for since May 7.
Miami-Dade Police issued another missing person report on Thursday on Daina Bellegarde after Titusville police said a witness saw a girl matching her description being forced into a gray SUV on Tuesday, WESH 2 reported.
The report describes Daina as a frequent runaway who was last seen on May 7, when she was dropped off at school in the 1700 block of Northwest 95th Street in Miami. She is 5-feet-5-inches, 140 pounds and wears her hair long with black braids and has a nose piercing.
Local police upgraded the case and consider Daina missing and endangered, WSVN reports. She may have been abducted in Titusville, which is a city near Orlando.
If you have any information on Daina Bellagarde, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
