Interview with retired Miami-Dade police officer Larry Mally

Miami Police Burglary Detectives are investigating a theft of a wallet that occurred on May 6th, 2018, at a gas station located at 2465 S.W. 17th Avenue. The wallet was dropped by the victim and later used at a Publix supermarket.
Octavia Anderson received her bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice last Saturday 23 years after she started college. In between working and raising six kids, Anderson took night classes at Miami Dade North Campus.
Police are investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store in Little Haiti. According to police, two robbers, one of them armed with an AK-47, the other armed with a handgun, approached the store clerks and demanded from inside the register.
Jorge R. Colina, chief of police for the City of Miami, announces the arrests of two murder suspects and updates the public on the remaining at-large suspect at the police headquarters in Miami on Monday, May 7, 2018.
Cellphone footage published on Facebook by DaPastor Yoo shows the moment when a Wilton Manors police officer yanks his dog aggressively. After the video surfaced the officer was reassigned and is now being investigated.