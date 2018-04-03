Florida prisons don’t have enough guards, so inmates’ family visits are cut in half

Demetrius Moore, 24, helps Demetrius Moore, Jr., 2, pick out a toy to play with at Everglades Re-Entry Center on the campus of Everglades Correctional Institution on Wednesday, July 15, 2015. Children of Inmates, Inc. and the Florida Department of Corrections arranged for children to reconnect with their incarcerated fathers at Everglades Re-Entry Center for about three hours for board games and lunch. JESSICA BAL Miami Herald file photo