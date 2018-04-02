Parts of 836 will be completely closed Monday and Wednesday. Here’s the detour.

All westbound lanes on State Road 836 between 97th and 137th avenues will be closed Monday and Wednesday nights, April 2 and April 4.
Miami-Dade Expressway Authority officials say the road closures stem from construction. The Dolphin Expressway will be blocked to westbound motorists from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning on both nights.
Drivers are encouraged to take the Northwest 107th Avenue exit, make a right and turn left onto Northwest 12th Street. Continue on 12th Street until you reach Northwest 137th Avenue.
