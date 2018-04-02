Violin teacher said he didn’t touch teen’s private parts, cops say. Just her panties.

A private violin instructor took his private teachings too far after he fondled a 14-year-old girl’s private parts, police say.
According to a Miami-Dade police report, Joseph Aechange Michel, 57, was arrested last week after one of his teen students told her mom he touched her breast and “digitally penetrated” her genitals during a one-on-one music lesson.
“I only touched the victim’s pant zipper; and maybe I touched her panties,” Michel told police after denying the girl’s allegation, the report said, noting that the incident happened in the girl’s living room.
Michel was arrested at his home just northwest of Aventura on March 26. He was taken to the Miami-Dade County Jail and was charged with one felony count of sexual battery on a minor. Michel was released on $25,000 bond, jail records show. His next court date is on April 20.
“Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward,” said Miami-Dade police spokesman Argemis Colome. “Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.”
