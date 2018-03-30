Girl airlifted from Youth Fair after injury from falling on ride

More Videos

Witness video shows girl injured at Miami Dade County Youth Fair 11

Witness video shows girl injured at Miami Dade County Youth Fair

Pause
Chimpanzees at ZooMiami undergo medical procedures 193

Chimpanzees at ZooMiami undergo medical procedures

Funeral for FIU student who died in pedestrian bridge collapse 30

Funeral for FIU student who died in pedestrian bridge collapse

Vigil for the victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse 76

Vigil for the victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

The view from the top of the FIU pedestrian bridge days before it collapsed 49

The view from the top of the FIU pedestrian bridge days before it collapsed

Camera shows north span of collapsed FIU bridge being installed 100

Camera shows north span of collapsed FIU bridge being installed

This is what the walkway on the FIU pedestrian bridge was going to look like 83

This is what the walkway on the FIU pedestrian bridge was going to look like

NTSB releases footage of the investigation into the collapse of the FIU pedestrian bridge 194

NTSB releases footage of the investigation into the collapse of the FIU pedestrian bridge

Aerial footage shows only small portion of the collapse FIU pedestrian bridge remains on site 38

Aerial footage shows only small portion of the collapse FIU pedestrian bridge remains on site

Sweetwater PD holds moment of silence victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse 112

Sweetwater PD holds moment of silence victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

A girl was airlifted to the hospital after she was injured on a Miami-Dade County Youth Fair carnival ride Friday night, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and witness video. Anonymous witness sent to @OfficialJoelF
A girl was airlifted to the hospital after she was injured on a Miami-Dade County Youth Fair carnival ride Friday night, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and witness video. Anonymous witness sent to @OfficialJoelF

Miami-Dade County

Girl airlifted from Youth Fair after injury from falling on ride

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

March 30, 2018 09:55 PM

A girl was injured at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair Friday night and airlifted to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the wounded child to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Medical Center. Witness video posted on Twitter shows a girl lying on her side near the “Hard Rock” ride as a woman leans over her.

“The guest attempted to exit the ride and fell,” a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition said in a statement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The ride is closed and will remain so until a Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services inspection.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Witness video shows girl injured at Miami Dade County Youth Fair 11

Witness video shows girl injured at Miami Dade County Youth Fair

Pause
Chimpanzees at ZooMiami undergo medical procedures 193

Chimpanzees at ZooMiami undergo medical procedures

Funeral for FIU student who died in pedestrian bridge collapse 30

Funeral for FIU student who died in pedestrian bridge collapse

Vigil for the victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse 76

Vigil for the victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

The view from the top of the FIU pedestrian bridge days before it collapsed 49

The view from the top of the FIU pedestrian bridge days before it collapsed

Camera shows north span of collapsed FIU bridge being installed 100

Camera shows north span of collapsed FIU bridge being installed

This is what the walkway on the FIU pedestrian bridge was going to look like 83

This is what the walkway on the FIU pedestrian bridge was going to look like

NTSB releases footage of the investigation into the collapse of the FIU pedestrian bridge 194

NTSB releases footage of the investigation into the collapse of the FIU pedestrian bridge

Aerial footage shows only small portion of the collapse FIU pedestrian bridge remains on site 38

Aerial footage shows only small portion of the collapse FIU pedestrian bridge remains on site

Sweetwater PD holds moment of silence victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse 112

Sweetwater PD holds moment of silence victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

Witness video shows girl injured at Miami Dade County Youth Fair

View More Video