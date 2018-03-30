Girl airlifted from Youth Fair after injury from falling on ride

A girl was injured at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair Friday night and airlifted to the hospital.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the wounded child to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Medical Center. Witness video posted on Twitter shows a girl lying on her side near the “Hard Rock” ride as a woman leans over her.
At 7:39pm, #MDFR transported a minor with injuries from 10901 SW 24 St via #AirRescue to main trauma center. For all other information regarding this incident please contact @MiamiDadePD.— MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) March 31, 2018
“The guest attempted to exit the ride and fell,” a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition said in a statement.
The ride is closed and will remain so until a Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services inspection.
