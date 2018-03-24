Zoo Miami’s chimpanzees are getting up there in age. Time for a checkup.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 193 Chimpanzees at ZooMiami undergo medical procedures Pause 30 Funeral for FIU student who died in pedestrian bridge collapse 76 Vigil for the victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse 49 The view from the top of the FIU pedestrian bridge days before it collapsed 100 Camera shows north span of collapsed FIU bridge being installed 83 This is what the walkway on the FIU pedestrian bridge was going to look like 194 NTSB releases footage of the investigation into the collapse of the FIU pedestrian bridge 38 Aerial footage shows only small portion of the collapse FIU pedestrian bridge remains on site 112 Sweetwater PD holds moment of silence victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse 59 Students honor bridge victims with moment of silence on Monday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

ZooMiami’s two female chimpanzees, Samantha and Bubbles, underwent several procedures by specialists who treat humans and animals on Thursday, March 22. Both chimps are considered “very old” at 48 and 51 as the latter exceeds normal life expectancy. Ron Magill ZooMiami

